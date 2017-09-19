European trio target Liverpool star Sadio Mane

Bengaluru, September 19: Liverpool are set to brace another transfer tug of war as a host of European giants plot a swoop for in-form winger Sadio Mane.
The Senegalese international has proved to be a vital cog in the Liverpool machine since signing from Southampton for £34million last summer and has attracted interests from a number of European giants as per reports.
According to the English media, Mane is being eyed by both the Spanish superpowers Real Madrid and Barcelona, while Italian giants Juventus are also said to be keen on the 25-year-old winger.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp endured a stressful summer trying to keep Philippe Coutinho away from the clutches of Barcelona.
The Reds turned down bids of £70million, £90million and £118million for their star man as the La Liga giants were determined to find a replacement for Neymar, who joined Paris Saint-Germain on a world-record £200million deal.
Coutinho even handed in a transfer request to try and force through a move to the Nou Camp, but Liverpool stood firm by issuing a public statement to outline he is not for sale.
However, the Mirror say they face a fresh fight from the European giants as they look set to enter into a three-way battle for his services with rivals Real Madrid and Serie A champions Juventus.
Mane, with his incredible burst of pace and trickeries, give Liverpool a whole another dimension in the attack. He is a great finisher and also knows when and how to pick out his teammates after stretching the opponents.
Mane has scored 16 goals and set up 9 till date for the Reds in just 36 games and is one of the key players in the system and Jurgen Klopp must ensure that he can keep the 25-year-old at the club.