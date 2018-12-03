Everton already want to sign Barcelona loan star Andre Gomes permanently

London, Dec 3: Everton Director of Football Marcel Brands has confirmed that they are already working on a deal to sign loanee Andre Gomes on a permanent basis from Barcelona, just four months after his arrival.
The 25-year-old after arriving from Valencia could not make a permanent spot in Valencia and was shipped off in the Summer by the Catalan side in a season-long deal, along with two other team-mates Lucas Digne and Yerri Mina who however joined on a permanent basis.
The 25-year-old midfielder, however, missed the first two months of football due to injury. Since making his debut in a 2-0 home win over Crystal Palace in October, he has been a mainstay in Marco Silva's midfield, impressing with his ability and attitude.
🔵 | Team news! And Marco names an unchanged XI for his first Merseyside Derby. COYB! #DerbyDay pic.twitter.com/9xuscSKn5y— Everton (@Everton) December 2, 2018
The 25-year-old has featured in Marco Silva’s last six Premier League line-ups, helping his side to 10 points from a possible 18 and following his superb consistent performances over the past six weeks, the supporters now have been calling for Everton to attempt to sign the creative midfielder on a permanent basis as soon as possible.
Gomes arrived on a £2.5million loan deal and does not have an option to buy built into the deal. Recently, Everton boss Marco Silva also stated that he is only hoping to make the deal permanent next Summer. As per Everton's Sporting Director, following the Spaniard's superb promise, the Merseysiders could make an early call into getting the deal permanent in the mid-season.
Marcel Brands hopes he can keep Barcelona loanee André #Gomes beyond his loan. #EFC @JMUJournalism pic.twitter.com/gezs5elHaA— Stephen Killen (@SteKillenBL) November 30, 2018
While speaking at a fundraiser for The People's Place at Marine Street Social in New Brighton, Brands admitted that the Blues are interested in a permanent swoop.
Brands said: "He has a fantastic personality.
"He adapted so quickly, he's a very smart guy and I've known him quite a long time and always liked him as a player.
"I'm so happy he is here and our biggest concern is now keeping him."
Barcelona paid £31million to sign Gomes from La Liga rivals Valencia in 2016 but they will now certainly look to avenge all the money from Everton.