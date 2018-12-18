Everton desperate to sign Bundesliga sensation

Kolkata, December 18: Premier League big boys Everton are going all out to do a deal with German giants Red Bull Leipzig for French star Jean-Kevin Augustin.
Toffees boss Marco Silva wants a new goalscorer but Red Bull are after a staggering £38million fee for their priced asset.
The Goodison Park club will spend big but hope to negotiate the price down for the former Paris Saint-Germain striker who is aged 21 right now.
Augustin is a fiery character who has had clashes at club and country level, but he is the type of attacker who would fit well into Silva’s side.
Red Bull have a long-term interest in Everton wide man Ademola Lookman, 21, who was on loan with them and could play a key part of the deal.
If Everton do sacrifice Lookman it might mean Augustin comes the other way, with a cash adjustment.
Lookman has become a favourite of many fans, and once again showed his talent in a superb substitute appearance against Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.
Augustin has been a big hit in the Bundesliga and his pace and goals would make him an ideal addition for Silva.
Everton would also move out Turkey forward Cenk Tosun, 27, who has found it hard to fit into their system.
And a £15-£20m fee for the Turkey international would help towards buying Augustin.
Augustin has found the back of the net in 23 games in all competitions this season for Ralf Rangnick's side.
The Toffees have seen Richarlison perform admirably as a striker this season despite predominantly being a winger, but with Cenk Tosun struggling, a new forward has to be a priority.
They are also believed to be interested in Liverpool forward Divock Origi who is also struggling for minutes at the other half of Merseyside but Liverpool are unlikely to let him leave for their bitter local rivals.