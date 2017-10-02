Everton boss Ronald Koeman wants former Liverpool flop Andy Carroll

London, Oct 2: Under-pressure Everton boss Ronald Koeman wants West Ham striker Andy Carroll to make a £20million return to Merseyside in January.
Everton’s under-fire boss has the former Liverpool striker top of his list to finally replace Romelu Lukaku.
The club’s failure to land a prolific striker after pocketing £75m selling Lukaku to Manchester United sparked tension between Koeman, director of football Steve Walsh and Goodison chairman Bill Kenwright.
Injury-hit Carroll, 28, joined Hammers from Liverpool four years ago having spent 18 months at Anfield following a £35m move from Newcastle.
The English international missed the start of the season with a groin problem but made his comeback in last month’s win over Huddersfield.
Carroll has 18 months left on his £110,000-a-week deal and West Ham could be prepared to look at a cash deal if they get the right offer in January.
Meanwhile, Everton’s woes became bad to worse as they lost to Burnley 0-1 at home on Sunday which means that they have won just twice this season in the Premier League.
Ronald Koeman is leading the sack race right now after such a horrendous start to the campaign as Everton find themselves 16th on the table.
Bookies make Koeman 15/8 to be the next Prem boss sacked, although, the Dutchman insists he is not worried about his position.
Everton spent a fortune in the summer transfer window but none of the acquisitions have managed to live up to the expectations.
Wayne Rooney has been pretty average after a good start to the season while Gylfi Siggurdsson has done nothing special.
Apart from Michael Keane, none of the high-profile summer signings have done well in an Everton jersey.
Ronald Koeman will surely be a worried man and he needs to do something really soon to overcome the crisis or else he will be sacked.