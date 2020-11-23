Everton director of football courted by Manchester United: Why Everton must secure him to a new deal

Bengaluru, Nov. 23: Manchester United's search for a director of football has been the talk of the town for quite a while, with the Red Devils aiming to change their transfer policy.
The Red Devils plan to revamp their recruitment system following recent massive transfer failures. United have not had any technical lead in their 140-year history but just like several other Premier League sides, they have been looking to follow the footprint that has worked quite well for others.
Now as per reports, United are keen to wrap up a deal for Everton’s director of football, Marcel Brands whose contract expires in Summer. The Dutchman has occupied the role at Goodison Park since 2018 and has impressed at Everton, overseeing some smart signings. But his deal expires at the end of the season and as per reports, United are looking to test him with a proposal. Italian side AS Roma are too believed to be keeping a close eye on him.
Everton, however, are unconcerned over the Dutchman’s contract situation and are in no hurry to work out an agreement. They are convinced that Brands would sign a new contract and continue in his role as the club’s director of football. However, if United genuinely come calling it will be interesting to see if he can reject such a big promise.
United's transfers have been frustrated under Ed Woodward, who has become unpopular with fans and critics in recent years after a string of poor signings. Brands who has a reputation over 20 years in Holland where he had roles at RKC Waalwijk, AZ Alkmaar and PSV Eindhoven, hence could be the ideal man to help United committing to a new structure.
Why Everton should not let him go
The Dutchman has played an instrumental role in turning the Merseyside outfit’s fortunes around following the disastrous tenure of former director Steve Walsh. Despite spending big fortunes over the last few years the Toffees has had a patchy record in the transfer market as well as on the field.
But after Brands's arrival in 2018, he has made sure the recruitment comes down to a structure within the club and getting the right players who come in with minimal fuss.
Brands and Ancelotti also worked well together so far with smart signings like Lucas Digne, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez etc who have each hit the ground running. Should Brands leave in the middle, the ongoing transition can be in a big mess and Ancelotti may have to build a new connection and make new adjustments with a new management.