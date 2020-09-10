Everton eye Chelsea defender on season long loan - A good deal for all parties involved?

Bengaluru, Sept. 10: Everton have gone to great lengths to spend in recent weeks but their first defensive arrival of the summer could be a loan deal with Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori.
The England international has shown some promise during his time at Stamford Bridge, but Frank Lampard apparently doesn’t see him in the senior squad set-up, especially after the arrival of Thiago Silva.
As per reports, Everton now have an eye on him after their failed pursuit of Gabriel Magalhaes. Tomori was linked with a switch to Everton last Summer as well but once Chelsea sold David Luiz, Tomori became unattainable. But the transfer is now likely to be reached in coming days however any deal would be a loan for one season.
Tomori's last season at Chelsea
Tomori made 15 Premier League starts last season having previously been impressive working under Frank Lampard at Derby County. Lampard handed the center-half debut while facing an injury crisis in the backline. Tomori did pretty well initially although later got caught due to lack of experience and injury issues. He did not feature for the Blues beyond February. But considering his stats of last season, he indeed warrants high praise. Tomori averaged (1.9) tackles, (1.5) interceptions per game as well as a higher passing accuracy rate of (87.4%).
A good deal for all parties involved?
Despite a promising debut campaign, Tomori will likely be the fifth choice defender under Lampard's set-up this Summer. At the age of 22-year, Tomori definitely needs regular minutes on the pitch for his gradual development. At Goodison, he will surely enjoy more regular minutes to perhaps prepare him for becoming a regular at Chelsea in the future. Chelsea would surely be open to it as well, considering the progress Kurt Zouma made at Goodison in earlier seasons. The loan deal will allow the player to remain in the Premier League, adapting to its physical nature.
It will also be a great deal for Ancelotti as well as he could help improve a leaky Everton defensive line. Tomori would have to fight for a place with similar talents like Keane, Holgate, or Mina and it is very much possible for him to break into the first XI. Moreover, getting Tomori on loan would also keep Everton's finances in check who are likely to make a further addition to other areas.