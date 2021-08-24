Everton eyeing a swoop for Chelsea defender Malang Sarr: Good move by Rafael Benitez?

Bengaluru, Aug 24: Everton are concentrating their efforts to bolster their squad late in the summer transfer window and have turned their focus towards Chelsea, with defender Malang Sarr emerging as one of their potential targets.
The Toffees have also been linked with cash-strapped Barcelona for Samuel Umtiti. However, the Frenchman’s enormous wages has presented an obvious hurdle. To that end, Sarr has emerged as a cut-price option whose Chelsea future looks nothing but bleak.
Sarr's Chelsea career so far
Having arrived at the west London club last summer from OGC Nice as a free agent, the young defender did not even touch the ball and immediately was sent out on loan to Portuguese giants FC Porto. The 22-year-old has had a great career at Nice, racking up nearly 120 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit, scoring and assisting three goals. However, at Porto, he could not repeat the performance and managed just 19 first-team appearances while even featuring eight times for their B team as well.
Since returning from the loan he has not played any part in any of Chelsea's games so far. With Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma and even Trevoh Chalobah ahead of him in the pecking order, he doesn't look to be not in manager Thomas Tuchel's plans any time soon.
Clubs linked
Everton however are not the only club linked with the defender. Serie A side Bologna too have shown interest in him and reportedly have already made contact with the West London side while Eintracht Frankfurt are also believed to be waiting in the queue.
Transfer Fee
The French defender has four years remaining in his deal and Chelsea are not expecting any permanent move for him this summer. He is likely to be sent on loan again but an obligation to buy term could be inserted in the deal.
Should Everton get him?
Everton have made an unbeaten start to the new season under Rafael Benitez but has shipped in three goals in the process. They need to be more solid in the back and adding a potent talent like Sarr would definitely be a welcome addition. Moreover with concern over defender Yerry Mina's future adding another centre-back would serve the Merseysiders well.