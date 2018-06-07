Everton register interest in Man City starlet Angelino

Bengaluru, June 7: Merseysiders Everton are set to battle Ajax and PSV Eindhoven for Manchester City full-back Angelino as the Toffees look to make a name for themselves in English and European football under their new manager Marco Silva.
Everton have been pretty ambitious since the last season under their new owner Farhad Moshiri making big signings but their performance did not quite match up to their ambition last season.
However, the owners and the fans are hopeful that Marco Silva can change the scenario and he is certainly capable of doing that.
The 21-year-old Angellino has had a sparkling season while on loan at Eredivisie side NAC Breda but it is unlikely that he will get a chance to star for the Premier League champions Manchester City this season.
Everton's newly-appointed sporting director Marcel Brands is a huge fan of his, and wants to bring the youngster to the club. He was quoted £10m by City back when he was in charge of transfers at PSV, but did not have the funds to seal the move.
With Leighton Baines set to quit the club this summer, Everton are now looking for a new left-back. Angelino has just 12-months left on his deal at the Etihad, and Pep Guardiola’s side look set to cash in now. He is seen as the ideal replacement for ex-England defender Baines, who is ready to leave Goodison Park.
The 33-year-old has been at the Toffees for eleven-years, but is set for talks with MLS sides this summer. Both the Los Angeles-based teams are looking to make a swoop for him, and he could even leave on a free.
A source close to Manchester City said as quoted by The Sun, "Angelino is seen as a future star but the club are willing to let him leave."
Man City sold Spanish right-back Pablo Maffeo to German team Stuttgart for £10m.
Angelino is yet to appear for the title winners in the league, but made his FA Cup debut against Aston Villa in 2016.
Pep Guardiola looks set to use Fabian Delph as his backup for Benjamin Mendy this season too and that can tempt Angellino to move out of the club in search of regular playing time and Premier League exposure.
