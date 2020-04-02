Everton want Juventus playmaker Aaron Ramsey, a good deal?

Bengaluru, April 2: It has not been yet a year since Aaron Ramsey ended his more than a decade-long association with Arsenal. The Welsh midfield maestro left the Emirates on a free transfer last summer for a move to Juventus. But his dream move to the serial champions of Italy has turned out to be a nightmare for him and he already looks out of favour at the Turin club. And if reports in England are to be believed, Everton are looking to make an audacious approach for the Welshman in the summer.
Ramsey has managed to get only nine starts for Juventus in Serie A since his move in the summer. Injuries have followed the 29-year-old to Italy and it seems that Juventus have already decided to cash in on him as soon as possible. They bagged him on a free transfer a year back and are keen on making a big profit on the Welsh international.
With a player of Ramsey's calibre placed on the transfer list, interest in him is pretty high as expected. Manchester United are interested in signing the 29-year-old while Arsenal are also in the mix for their former midfield star. But, Everton are looking to make a statement of their own by competing with the two English giants for the services of Ramsey.
With a manager like Carlo Ancelotti at the helm now, Everton now have great pulling power, something they have missed for ages. Ancelotti is one of the most reputed managers in the world and big players love to play for him. The Toffees have tried to show ambition in recent times especially since Farhad Moshiri took over at the club as their owner but they never had someone as big as Ancelotti who could attract really world-class players like Ramsey.
If Everton can manage to bring Ramsey to Goodison Park, it could mean the start of a new era at the club. It would send a message to the whole of Europe that Everton are no more pushovers. And, many such big names could follow Ramsey's footsteps. Everton have also been linked with top players like James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale, Arkadiusz Milik among others and they are all top players. Everton fans have every reason to be optimistic if even some of these deals go through.