Every Liverpool player to win FWA Footballer of the Year award since last decade

Bengaluru, July 31: The dust has settled in the Premier League 2019-20 season and now the attention is likely to turn to who wins the end of the season player awards. Premier League players will soon cast their votes for the PFA’s prestigious Player of the Year award, however, another distinguished award has already been declared.
Just two days after lifting the Premier League title as Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson last week was declared as the Football Writers’ Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year. He beat off competition from Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford to sweep the honour.
In last one year apart from winning the Champions League last season, Henderson has also scooped in the Premier League this season with seven games remaining while the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup were also clinched by the English midfielder. The Liverpool skipper has become a hugely estimable member of the side this season and his form is one of the reasons the Reds have dominated most of the games.
Winning the award now has put him in the same bracket with one of the best players ever in the past four decades, including the likes of greats Peter Shilton, Kenny Dalglish, Gary Lineker, David Platt etc and more recently Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Steven Gerrard, Gareth Bale, Robin Van Persie Eden Hazard, N’Golo Kante and Raheem Sterling etc. He, however, is the only 12th Liverpool player to clinch it and only the third Liverpool player to win it since last decade.
Here are the two other Liverpool players who also won it very recently:
Mohamed Salah (2017-18)
The Egyptian attacker broke the goal-scoring record since making a return with Reds in his very first season. There were a few raised eyebrows when Liverpool spent £35m for him but he quickly silenced the doubters, breaking the Premier League's 38-game goal record- scoring 32 league goals. He, however, could not help his team win any major that season and only had to collect the Champions League runners-up medal. But individually he almost swept in all the accolades that very season. From PFA to FWA he won almost every possible personal accolades that season.
Luis Suarez (2013/14)
The Barcelona attacker carried an aspirant Liverpool side almost to their maiden Pl trophy only to narrowly pip to Manchester City. Individually the Uruguayan forward, however, produced one of the best ever display in Premier League. Despite missing first five games of the season he scored 31 goals and provided a further 12 assists in just 33 league appearances. That too without taking a single penalty. He also made sure to clean sweep almost every individual honours- adding the FWA Footballer of the Year award with PFA Player of the Year crown and Golden Boot.