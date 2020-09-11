Every Premier League new signing in line to make their club debut this weekend

Bengaluru, Sep 11: The new Premier League season is almost upon us with the top-flight teams raring to go again from this weekend. Unlike every season this summer, the transfer activity may be slightly more economical however still a host of important deals have already been concluded. Consequently, the opening weekend of the Premier League is likely to bring a host of new faces.
Below we’ve decided to look at those new summer signings who are in line to make their debuts for new respective sides and in which fixture:
Fulham v Arsenal
The Gunners made two mega signings this Summer with attacker Willian (Free Transfer) and Gabriel Magalhaes (Lille) and both could make their club debut this weekend against the newly-promoted side. Fulham, on the other hand, have not splashed much of cash however acquired four new faces- keeper Areola (PSG-loan), midfielder Lemina(Southampton-loan), and attacker Harrison Reed (Southampton) and Anthony Knockaert (Brighton). All of them could feature at the weekend.
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Palace have signed two players from Championship with right-back Nathan Ferguson ( Free transfer) and attacker Eberechi Eze (QPR). But the former has suffered an injury and is ruled out of the first game. Eze is likely to appear for his first Pl game though at weekend. Southampton's only major signing of the window center-back Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid) is also likely to start the game and get his debut.
Liverpool v Leeds United
Liverpool's only Summer capture, left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiacos) is a big doubt for the weekend after allegedly infected with Covid-19. However, Leeds will have several new stars appearing on the pitch with most likely Helder Costa (Wolves), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), and Robin Koch (Freiburg) getting a fair shot a starting XI.
West Ham v Newcastle United
The Hammers are yet to sign any major names from the market but Newcastle will have plenty of new stars donning their jersey for the first time. Steve Bruce's four massive new signings- Ryan Fraser (Free Transfer), Jeff Hendrick (Free Transfer), Jamal Lewis (Norwich City), and Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) are likely to play a part in their season opener.
West Brom v Leicester City
Leicester have made just one signing this Summer to replace Ben Chilwell with Atalanta fullback Timothy Castagne. He will genuinely be in contention to start his first game this weekend. The PL newcomers- Baggies have also signed two fresh faces Cedric Kipre (Wigan) and David Button (Brighton). But no one of them is favourite to start at the weekend.
Spurs v Everton
There will be plenty of new signings fighting for a result in this fixture. Among Spurs three new signings Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton) and Matt Doherty (Wolves), are sure to be a part of the Starting XI while Everton can also field a completely new midfield combination with all Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford), Allan (Napoli), James Rodriguez (Real Madrid).