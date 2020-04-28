Every Premier League team and their goalscorers from the academy ranks in 2019-20

Bengaluru, April 28: The English Premier League season might be on a suspension due to COVID-19 outbreak, but it has been a breakthrough campaign for several academy youngsters. Several English sides have put together trust on their own ranks besides their star presence.
Here we have taken a look at all those 20 teams and how many of their goals this season have been scored by academy graduates.
Arsenal
Among five academy graduates, only two have scored in PL for the Gunners. Eddie Nketiah and Bellerin both have scored a goal each, setting up 5% of their 40 league goals.
Aston Villa
Captain Jack Grealish is the only scorer from their ranks in the side with him scoring seven goals out of 33 goals, a massive 21.2%.
AFC Bournemouth
Bournemouth have not had any player scoring from their ranks in PL yet.
Brighton
Lewis Dunk and Aaron Connolly are the only Brighton academy graduates to score for the side with each netting two goals. They have put together a 14.2% contribution in their overall goal scoring chart.
Burnley
The Clarets two academy graduates have totalled a 21.2% of their overall 33 goals with Mcneil scoring twice and Jay Rodriguez five times.
Chelsea
A transfer ban in the Summer forced Lampard to put trust on the academy power and it has been a successful risk, to say the least. Striker Tammy Abraham has scored 13 times while Mason Mount has hit six besides Callum Hudson-Odoi and Fikayo Tomori both have netted once. Their graduates have scored 41.1% of their 51 league goals.
Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha is Palace's only first-team academy graduate this term who has scored three league goals making up 12.5% of their 24 goals this season.
Everton
Midfielder Tom Davies is the only academy player to score for the club this season putting up a 2.8% of their 35 goals.
Leicester City
Each of the three academy graduates has found the back of the net for the Foxes this term. Barnes has scored six while Chilwell has two and Hamza Choudhury has one, setting up 16% of their overall summation.
Liverpool
Liverpool have scored second most number of goals in the league with Trent Alexander-Arnold only player from their ranks to find the back of the net. He has scored twice only making up 3.1% of their 64 goals.
Manchester City
The defending PL winners has scored the most number of goals this season however none of their 68 goals have come around from an academy player.
Manchester United
The Red Devils have had the most number of contribution from their academy ranks. As many as five academy players have found the back of the net. Rashford has scored the most with 14 goals while Greenwood has 5, Scott McTominay 3 and Andreas Pereira, Brandon Williams once each. It totals a massive 55.8% of United’s 43 goals, highest in the division.
Newcastle United
Matty Longstaff have scored twice in PL this season making up 8% of their 25 goals. His brother Sean is another graduate to play regularly however has not scored yet in PL this season.
Norwich City
The PL bottom-placed side has been braced with notable academy graduates. Among them, Todd Cantwell and Jamal Lewis have found the back of the net. Cantwell has scored six league goals, while the latter has one goal supplying 29.1% of their 24 goals.
Sheffield United
Veteran Billy Sharp is their only well-known player from the ranks who has managed three league goals despite playing a bit-part role, contributing 11.1% of their overall tally.
Southampton
Among several academy graduates, James Ward-Prowse and Michael Obafemi have been the most prominent names for the side from the academy. Ward-Prowse has scored four times while Obafemi has netted twice, contributing 17.1% of their 35 goals.
Tottenham
Harry Kane and Japhet Tanganga are the well-known academy presence from the ranks. But only Kane has found the back of the net, a massive 11 times despite enduring an injury-ridden campaign contributing 24.4% of their 45 goals in 2019-20.
Watford
No academy player has scored any goal for them who are struggling in the relegation zone.
West Ham
Mark Noble and Declan Rice are Hammers' only academy graduates in the first team. Rice has not found the back of the net but Noble has scored four goals, contributing 11.4% of their 35 league goals.
Wolves
Young attacker Morgan Gibbs-White has been the only academy graduate to play for the club in PL this season and he has not had any involvement in any of their 39 goals.