Ex-Chelsea officials Rix and Williams alleged for racism

London, January 14: Former Chelsea youth players have alleged a horrific racism and bullying allegation at former youth coach Graham Rix and ex-chief scout Gwyn Williams, according to a report of the Guardian.
The report states that the former Chelsea administrators Rix and Williams have been blamed for racism and harassing conduct towards the players being referred to during the 1990s.
The allegations include physical attacks and in one case coach, Rix purportedly threw a cup of hot coffee in the face of one of the young prospects.
However, both of them duly denied the allegations and their solicitor Eddie Johns, who is serving both also has released a statement on the matter.
"These allegations were the subject of a thorough investigation by specialist officers of the Metropolitan Police Service. The MPS did not consider there was sufficient evidence even to report it to the CPS. Our clients cooperated with that investigation.
"The allegations in The Guardian newspaper are contained, as we understand it, within correspondence sent to Chelsea Football Club. That correspondence has not been seen by our clients or by us.
"No correspondence has been sent to our clients or us by these individuals or those representing them. We will of course deal with any allegations if made directly to our clients.
"Our clients are cooperating fully with the FA in this matter."
Chelsea also have responded to the allegations and suggested that they know about the claims and will help in solving the issues with all the necessary impact.
"We are absolutely determined to do the right thing, to fully support those affected and assist the authorities and support their investigations."
Rix had worked with Chelsea in various roles, as an assistant, youth coach as well as senior team's interim boss before leaving the club in 2000. He also played more than 350 matches for Arsenal during 1975 and 1988.
While, Williams also worked for Chelsea for a long time and took part in many transfer deals before leaving the club in 2006.