Ex-Liverpool loanee Ozan Kabak linked with two Premier League clubs

Bengaluru, July 22: Leicester City will face competition from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace if they wish to sign former Liverpool loanee Ozan Kabak this summer.
The Turkish international spent the second half of last season on loan at Liverpool. He struggled a bit at the beginning but eventually settled into life in the Premier League and helped the club reach an unlikely third-place finish. But Liverpool decided against making the move permanent when the transfer window opened and instead have signed Ibrahima Konate.
With cash-strapped Schalke needing to raise funds following a thoroughly miserable 2020/21 campaign that saw them relegated from Bundesliga, the player is now believed to be available for as low as £8 million. Given Schalke's previously quoted valuation of £18m to Liverpool, the current asking price is something of a bargain. Leicester City and Crystal Palace reportedly have been alerted by the situation and both the clubs have apparently contacted the Bundesliga side.
Despite the Foxes being his likeliest landing spot, as of now, no official bid has been made and as per rumours, new Palace manager Patrick Viera has also asked the management for the defender. French teams Nice and Rennes have also been linked with him however no concrete reports have been reported yet.
What should be Kabak's decision?
At this point, any of the two above mentioned would be a good option for the youngster. Palace are almost building a team from the scratch and Kabak could be direct inclusion in the first-team role. Leicester could do well with replacing Premier League-winning captain Wes Morgan with Kabak who retired at the end of last season.
However, at Leicester, he may have to fight for a place in the starting XI with Soyuncu, Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans viewed as first-team options. Though the chances of landing European football will be much higher with Brendan Rodgers and his eminence of developing youngsters could be a great help in his progress.