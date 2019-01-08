Football

FA Cup draw: Arsenal host Manchester United in round four

By Opta
London, January 8: Arsenal will host Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with Manchester City at home to Burnley.

Unai Emery's side were 3-0 winners at Blackpool on Saturday (January 5) after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer maintained his 100 per cent start to life as Jose Mourinho's successor courtesy of the Red Devils' 2-0 beating of Reading.

Premier League champions City also faced Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in round three of last season's competition, where they fell behind to an Ashley Barnes goal before running out 4-1 winners.

Holders Chelsea will face either Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town at Stamford Bridge, while Liverpool's conquerors Wolves will travel to either Shrewsbury Town or Stoke City - veteran striker Peter Crouch having spared the Potters with an equaliser in a 1-1 draw at New Meadow.

League Two sides Oldham Athletic and Newport County dumped out Premier League opposition in the form of Fulham and Leicester City over the weekend.

Oldham's reward is a trip to Doncaster Rovers, while Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough will entertain Newport County.

Barnet are the only remaining non-league side having beaten Sheffield United of the Championship 1-0 and must now play host to Brentford.

FOURTH-ROUND DRAW

Swansea v Gillingham

Wimbledon v West Ham

Shrewsbury or Stoke v Wolves

Millwall v Everton

Brighton v West Brom

Bristol City v Bolton

Accrington v Derby or Southampton

Doncaster v Oldham

Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday or Luton

Newcastle or Blackburn v Watford

Middlesbrough v Newport

Manchester City v Burnley

Barnet v Brentford

Portsmouth v QPR

Arsenal v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 3:30 [IST]
