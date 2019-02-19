Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

FA Cup draw: Man United visit Wolves in last eight, Swansea to host Man City

By Opta
Ole Gunnar Solskjaers Manchester United travel to Wolves next in FA Cup
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United travel to Wolves next in FA Cup

London, February 19: Manchester United will visit Wolves in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after cruising past Chelsea on Monday (February 18).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were in ruthless form against the Blues at Stamford Bridge, first-half goals from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba booking their spot in the last eight.

Manchester City, who thumped Newport County 4-1 on Saturday (February 16), will once again be on the road after being drawn away to Championship side Swansea City.

Watford host Crystal Palace in an all-Premier League affair, while Championship side Millwall host top-flight Brighton and Hove Albion.

The ties will be played between March 15 and 18.

Draw in full:

Swansea City v Manchester City

Watford v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Manchester United

Millwall v Brighton and Hove Albion

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: HUE 0 - 1 ATH
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 3:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue