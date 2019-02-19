FA Cup draw: Man United visit Wolves in last eight, Swansea to host Man City

London, February 19: Manchester United will visit Wolves in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after cruising past Chelsea on Monday (February 18).
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were in ruthless form against the Blues at Stamford Bridge, first-half goals from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba booking their spot in the last eight.
Manchester City, who thumped Newport County 4-1 on Saturday (February 16), will once again be on the road after being drawn away to Championship side Swansea City.
Watford host Crystal Palace in an all-Premier League affair, while Championship side Millwall host top-flight Brighton and Hove Albion.
The ties will be played between March 15 and 18.
Draw in full:
Swansea City v Manchester City
Watford v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Manchester United
Millwall v Brighton and Hove Albion