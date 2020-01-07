FA Cup fourth-round draw: Man City get Fulham, Liverpool face Bristol City or Shrewsbury

London, January 7: Manchester City will continue their FA Cup defence at home to Fulham, while Liverpool must travel to Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town.
After beating Port Vale 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (January 5), City were pitted against Fulham – 2-1 victors against Premier League Aston Villa – in the draw for the fourth round on Monday (January 6).
A youthful Liverpool side beat Merseyside rivals Everton 1-0 to progress and their reward will be a clash with whoever wins the replay between Bristol City and Shrewsbury.
If Manchester United get past Wolves at the second attempt, they face a trip to Watford or Tranmere Rovers.
Chelsea were given a trip to Hull City, while Tottenham must go to Southampton if they emerge from their replay with Middlesbrough triumphant.
Arsenal, meanwhile, will head south to Bournemouth after a narrow 1-0 victory at home against Leeds United on Monday (January 6).
FA Cup fourth round draw in full:
Watford or Tranmere Rovers v Wolves or Manchester United
Hull City v Chelsea
Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham
QPR v Sheffield Wednesday
Bournemouth v Arsenal
Northampton Town v Derby County
Brentford v Leicester City
Millwall v Sheffield United
Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff City or Carlisle United
West Ham v West Brom
Burnley v Norwich City
Bristol Rovers or Coventry City v Birmingham City
Manchester City v Fulham
Rochdale or Newcastle United v Oxford United
Portsmouth v Barnsley
Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool