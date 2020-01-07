Football
FA Cup fourth-round draw: Man City get Fulham, Liverpool face Bristol City or Shrewsbury

By Tom Webber
Manchester City draw Fulham at home in FA Cup fourth round
Manchester City draw Fulham at home in FA Cup fourth round

London, January 7: Manchester City will continue their FA Cup defence at home to Fulham, while Liverpool must travel to Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town.

After beating Port Vale 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (January 5), City were pitted against Fulham – 2-1 victors against Premier League Aston Villa – in the draw for the fourth round on Monday (January 6).

A youthful Liverpool side beat Merseyside rivals Everton 1-0 to progress and their reward will be a clash with whoever wins the replay between Bristol City and Shrewsbury.

If Manchester United get past Wolves at the second attempt, they face a trip to Watford or Tranmere Rovers.

Chelsea were given a trip to Hull City, while Tottenham must go to Southampton if they emerge from their replay with Middlesbrough triumphant.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will head south to Bournemouth after a narrow 1-0 victory at home against Leeds United on Monday (January 6).

FA Cup fourth round draw in full:

Watford or Tranmere Rovers v Wolves or Manchester United

Hull City v Chelsea

Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham

QPR v Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth v Arsenal

Northampton Town v Derby County

Brentford v Leicester City

Millwall v Sheffield United

Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff City or Carlisle United

West Ham v West Brom

Burnley v Norwich City

Bristol Rovers or Coventry City v Birmingham City

Manchester City v Fulham

Rochdale or Newcastle United v Oxford United

Portsmouth v Barnsley

Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool

Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 1:40 [IST]
