Football

FA Cup Review: Wolves deny Shrews at the end; West Ham, Everton ousted

By Opta
wolves celebrate after securing replay agsint Shrewsbury Town
London, January 27: Premier League side Wolves had to come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with League One side Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round, while Watford left Newcastle United with a 2-0 win.

The biggest win of the day came at the Etihad Stadium, however, as Manchester City demolished Burnley 5-0 to seal a place in Monday's fifth-round draw.

Swansea City were also emphatic victors, defeating Gillingham 4-1, while fellow Championship sides West Brom and QPR played out 0-0 and 1-1 draws with Brighton and Hove Albion and Portsmouth, respectively.

Derby County survived a scare away to Accrington Stanley, edging a heated encounter 1-0 after both sides had a man sent off.

Doncaster Rovers boost the League One contingent in the draw after they edged out League Two's Oldham Athletic 2-1.

WOLVES CLAW THINGS BACK AGAINST BRAVE SHREWS

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves have attracted acclaim in the Premier League this term, but they had a lucky escape on Saturday against a team two divisions below them.

The Shrews found themselves one up just after the break, as Greg Docherty's stunning effort found the top corner.

Luke Waterfall added to that 19 minutes from time, his header leaving Wolves on the brink of elimination.

But back came Nuno's men - Raul Jimenez pulled one back with a neat finish inside the area soon after, and Matt Doherty headed in the last-gasp equaliser, earning Wolves a replay.

MIDDLESBROUGH DENIED BY NEWPORT

League Two's Newport County earned themselves a home replay with a stoppage-time leveller of their own to draw at Championship side Middlesbrough.

Daniel Ayala's header early in the second half looked to have done enough for the home side.

However, Matt Dolan - a former Middlesbrough player - equalised in the third minute of added time to force a replay and leave Tony Pulis frustrated, though there was one element he was happy about.

Speaking to BBC Sport at full-time, Pulis said: "John Obi Mikel did smashing, that was his first game for a long time. He is so composed on the ball, he lifts the rest of the team, he is that type of player."

WATFORD TRIUMPH IN ALL-PREMIER LEAGUE TIE

Javi Gracia received criticism before their trip to St James' Park after making 11 changes to his team, but a 2-0 win made it look as though the Spaniard knew precisely what he was doing.

Andre Gray opened the scoring with a crisp finish following Will Hughes' inch-perfect throughball just past the hour.

And Isaac Success wrapped things up late on, bundling in from close range after Domingos Quina's cross.

MILWAL UPSET EVERTON WITH CONTROVERSIAL EQUALISER

Murray Wallace's last-gasp winner sealed a dramatic 3-2 victory for Millwall over Premier League side Everton, securing a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup for Neil Harris' men.

Everton looked to be on course to leave The Den with a win after Cenk Tosun put them ahead for the second time in the contest, but Jake Cooper's controversial equaliser - the defender diverted the ball into the net with his arm - gave Millwall hope and Wallace clinched the unlikely win deep into stoppage time.

WEST HAM UNITED SHOCKED BY LEAGUE ONE STRUGGLERS AFC WIMBLEDON

West Ham were stunned in the fourth round of the FA Cup as they suffered a 4-2 defeat to third-tier AFC Wimbledon.

Wally Downes' side, who sit bottom of League One and are eight points from safety, inflicted one of the biggest cup shocks on the Hammers in recent years thanks to a superb performance at Kingsmeadow.

Wimbledon deservedly went ahead in the 34th minute when Kwesi Appiah converted coolly from six yards out, and it was 2-0 before half-time thanks to a slick finish from Scott Wagstaff, who had been allowed to stride unchallenged towards goal.

Manuel Pellegrini made three changes at the break, with Felipe Anderson among those introduced, but Wagstaff flicked Appiah's cross into the bottom-right corner to make it 3-0 less than a minute after the restart.

Lucas Perez blasted home 57 minutes in as West Ham at last began to build some sustained attacking threat, and when Felipe Anderson's curling free-kick beat goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at his near post, the comeback looked to be on.

However, a clever passing move down the left allowed Anthony Wordsworth to cross for Toby Sibbick to head in a fourth in the 88th minute and send a jubilant Wimbledon into the fifth-round draw.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 27, 2019, 0:00 [IST]
