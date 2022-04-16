FA Cup Semi Final 2022: Teams, Date, Time, Live Streaming in India - All You Need To Know

Bengaluru, April 16: The FA Cup 2022 semifinal is all set to take place at the Wembley in London this weekend with three former multi-time champions and two-time finalists battling it out for a place in the final of the oldest national football competition.
Former champions and Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool will clash in the first semi-final on Saturday (April 16), while last season's runners up and eight-time champions Chelsea will battle London rivals Crystal Palace in the second semi-final on Sunday (April 17).
While Premier Champions Manchester City booked their place in the last 4 via 4-1 win over Southampton, the current Premier League challengers Liverpool reached the semi-final via a narrow 1-0 win over this season's giant-killing Championship side Nottingham Forest.
Chelsea got past 2-0 against another giant-killing side from the English second tier in Middlesborough to book their last four berth against Crystal Palace, who stunned fellow Premier League side Everton 4-0.
Here we take a look at the dates, timing, live streaming and telecast information of FA Cup Semi Final 2022:
When and what time does Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup 2022 semi-final kick off?
The first semi-final match kicks off on Saturday (April 16) at 3:30 PM Local Time (8 PM IST).
When and what time does Crystal Palace vs Chelsea FA Cup 2022 semi-final kick off?
The second semi-final match kicks off on Sunday (April 17) at 4:30 PM Local Time (9 PM IST).
Which channel will telecast FA Cup 2022 Semi Finals in India?
Sony Pictures and Sports Network has the broadcast rights for FA Cup in India and the two semi-finals will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 & Sony TEN 2 HD (English) and Sony TEN 3 & Sony TEN 3 HD (Hindi).
How to live stream FA Cup 2022 Semi Final in India?
Sony LIV will live stream the FA Cup Semifinal 2022 matches in India - at 8 PM IST on Saturday (April 16) and at 9 PM IST on Sunday (April 17).
When and where is the FA Cup 2022 Final taking place?
The winner of the two semi-finals will clash in the final at the Wembley in London on Saturday (May 14) at 7:30 PM IST.