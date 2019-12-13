Fantasy football tips: 5 players to sign for your FPL team for gameweek 17

Bengaluru, Dec 13: With the buzz around midweek European football coming to an end, another week of Premier League action now beckons. There is a lot of football around in December, especially in English football due to cup games and it produced some rotation and squad changes last week.
However, with no midweek league games until Boxing Day, you can apparently expect first-choice players to start in Gameweek 17. But with just two weeks left to use the first wild card, many could trigger the option to oversee the whole squad while many could make some changes in the lineup to keep up with the current trend of inform players with respect to comparative easy fixtures.
If so, we have a few names you might want to consider ahead of the gameweek which kicks-off with Liverpool hosting Watford:
Goalkeeper:
Vicente Guaita CRY, £5m
Most inform goalkeeper at the moment. The Palace shot-stopper has produced three consecutive clean sheets and will play against struggling Brighton next. He would be a wise addition given his side's recent defensive display.
Defender:
George Baldock SHU, £4.7m
Sheffield have been a rock-solid at home and will next face Villa who has struggled in away. Baldock is coming off the back of two goals and two assists in his last five matches and can be a safe pick for clean sheets.
Midfielder:
James Maddison LEI, £7.7m
Most fragile defence in the league against one of the most attacking teams at the moment. Picking up players from Leicester against Norwich is an easy choice and Maddison who has Five goals and three assists in his last ten matches looks most effective at the moment.
Forwards:
Jamie Vardy LEI, £10.1m
After scoring in each of his last nine games and twice last week, he is an obvious pick against struggling Norwich.
Danny Ings SOU, £6.2m
The English forward has eight goals in the last ten games making him a man in red-hot form and choosing him in a home fixture against out-of-form West Ham looks like a good choice.