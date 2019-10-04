Fantasy football tips: 6 players to sign for your FPL team for gameweek 8

Bengaluru, Oct 4: With midweek European ties are over the attention now again shift towards Premier League and obviously to Fantasy Premier League calculations. Gameweek seven should have been a good week for many of the managers' having players from Leicester City, who scored five past Newcastle.
An average of 51 points was noted overall however who has had a bad last matchday would now look to shuffle their team and make some changes in the side. KDB and Wan Bissaka after their injury and absence respectively look to be the most ousted player at the moment while Tammy Abraham and Mount are the most transferred players.
Below we have a further few names you might want to consider ahead of the gameweek which kicks-off with Spurs visiting Brighton on Saturday:
Nick Pope BUR, £4.5m
Burnley is a strong side at home and Sean Dyche's men have a reputation of being a solid defensive unit. They will be up against a struggling Everton, who have lost four of their last five matches in the top flight. Picking him for a clean sheet is a safe bet at the moment.
Aaron Cresswell WHU, £4.9m
West Ham currently has the most in-form defence in the league having kept three consecutive clean sheets in four matches going into their home game against low-scoring Crystal Palace. Cresswell after returning into the side due to injury to Masaku has scored in two consecutive games and with such form, picking him up is a chance worth taking.
Andriy Yarmolenko NOR, £5.9m
Have already scored three goals in the last four games and with the Hammers on a fine form, he could be the man to edge past Crytal Palace who has been fragile away from home.
John McGinn AVL, £5.8m
The Villa midfielder surprisingly has been on the scoresheet in back-to-back games and this weekend will be up against Norwich who has conceded goals from right to left. Picking him is a bit of gamble but with him low on fantasy price, it is a fair chance worth taking.
Tammy Abraham CHE, £7.6m
The most man in form at the moment, the Chelsea forward is a must in inclusion for your team if you have not taken him already. With seven goals to his name and most of them coming against weaker opponents, Tammy should keep justice to the hype against struggling Southampton.