Fantasy football tips: Five players to sign for FPL team for gameweek 29

Bengaluru, March 5: After some restless days filled with domestic cup ties normalcy resumes again with Premier League football in the weekend. The midweek fixtures saw several English sides gearing up for FA cup fixtures. Therefore there is a chance of some rotation with players.
The highlight of the coming gameweek 29 is the doubleheader of Manchester City and Arsenal. Both the sides will play two games this week which makes their players most favourable to select.
Here are a few names one might want to consider ahead of the gameweek which kicks-off with Liverpool hosting Bournemouth:
Goalkeeper
Vicente Guaita CRY, £5.1m
After back-to-back clean sheets, Palace's next two fixtures are at home to Watford then away to Bournemouth which looks lenient on paper. The Argentine keeper has been rock solid in front of goals and given the upcoming fixtures, he looks to be a good plus cheaper option to select.
Defender
Kyle Walker MCI, £5.7m
The England international although is a bit pricey but the defending winners have three clean sheets in last four games and with them playing two matches this week, getting him could be a gamble worth taking.
Midfielder
Nicolas Pepe ARS, £9.2m
Arsenal's record signing slowly seems to be developing his game under Arteta and recently has produced a goal and three assists in the last two games. He will have a double gameweek ahead of the home game against West Ham and a bonus trip to Etihad. He is one of the safest options for selection this week.
Forward
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang £11.0m
Last season's top scorer seems to have improved drastically in the last two months and has averaged 6.4 points per match since Arteta took charge. He has scored six goals in seven appearances and currently is the most-bought player in the gameweek. He looks to be the most secured option in the forward section with a doubleheader this week and is a captain material as well.
Diogo Jota WOL, £6.2m
Jota has three goals and two assists in his last two Premier League appearances alongside back-to-back hat-tricks in the Europa League. He is in red hot form and with Wolves playing next to Brighton at home, he looks like an impressive option to get in. His price tag too is in the moderate range hence signing him would not be a headache. Moreover, getting him could be a bonus option for future gameweek as Wolves are one of the few teams guaranteed to play in Gameweek 31 - at home to Bournemouth.