Fantasy football tips: Nine players to sign for your FPL team for the next gameweek

Bengaluru, Aug 13: With Gameweek 1 all done and dusted, it's time to turn our attention to next week's assessment. The opening fixtures have proved as compelling as ever. 27 goals were scored across all 10 games and of course, there were some magnificent standout performances to take note of. The defenders of Manchester City, United and Burnely also provided clean sheets to the respective FPL managers.
So if you have already messed up the first week, don't worry you have every chance to redeem yourself next week. Here is our pick of nine players who should be there in your team to have the best possible results according to fixtures-
Mohamed Salah £12.5m
The most expensive players in FPL this season have taken little time to demonstrate why they require such financial expense. He assisted one and scored one last week. This week he faces a trip to Southampton, a team he is more than capable of registering attacking involvement against. Last season the Egpytian scored more goals away from home than any other player while Southampton kept just three clean sheets in front of their own fans. He should be one of the choices for captain for the coming week.
Roberto Firmino £9.5m
The Brazilian proved once again that he was much more than just a striker in Liverpool's convincing opening day victory. He although did not rack up any major points a poor miss in the second half, though going by his excellent overall performance, definitely he could provide major points next week.
Raheem Sterling £12m
The English international registered a hattrick in the last game and one of the most popular pickups in the game. He faces a tricky trip to Spurs this week but with the form he is on, he should definitely be relied on.
Lucas Digne £6.0m
Digne emerged as a standout FPL defender in the 2018-19 season, earning four assists and rattling in four goals. In the first game of the season he also got a clean sheet and with Watford next lined-up who were defeated 3-0 at home last time, he could be a good choice right now.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang £11.0m
Last year's top scorer kept his promise this season as well and his only goal proved to be pivotal in the opening day. His next fixture is at home against Burnley and he could find the back of the net again.
Lewis Dunk £4.5m
Dunk put in the captain of all captain's performances at Vicarage Road. An assist and a clean sheet in a game in which they were strong second-favourites made Dunk a worthy man of the match. His next game is at home, and with Hammers not good enough in away games, he could keep a clean sheet.
Mason Mount £6.0m
Chelsea have had a nightmarish time in the opening day fixture against Manchester United. But one bright light in the game was the English youngster. Lampard positioned him just behind the forward and he looked lethal in the attack. Against Leicester, he could be a bit of a gamble but with their next match at home, where they usually have a good record, the midfielder could get off the mark.
Teemu Pukki £6.5m
The 2018-19 Championship top scorer took just 64 minutes to get up-and-running in the Premier League. In Norwich's 4-1 defeat against Liverpool, Norwich showed a willingness to attack, consistently cutting through the European champions. The Canaries recorded 12 attempts on goal and it could be only bettered at home against a weakened Newcastle.
Dean Henderson £4.5m
Sheffield United was rock solid against Bournemouth who undoubtedly are one of the most attacking sides in the league. Their next game is at home and with Palace often struggle in away form, he can be a catchy pick.