Fantasy Premier League: 5 players to sign for your team for Gameweek 23

Bengaluru, January 17: Premier League has now arrived at an important junctiure of the season with the fixtures coming thick and fast. So it is important to stay updated with fantasy football teams to ensure you move ahead of your competitors.
The injuries have piled up in the Premier League over the past few weeks and that could make many managers use their second wild card. But many could also make changes to the lineup to keep up with the current trend of in-form players with respect to comparatively easy fixtures.
Tottenham forward Harry Kane is set to miss a few months due to injury, while Arsenal forward Aubameyang will sit out for two Premier League matches owing to a red card he received last week.
So, we have a few names you might want to consider ahead of the gameweek which kicks-off with Watford hosting Tottenham on Saturday (January 18) at 6.00 AM IST:
Goalkeepers
Mathew Ryan BHA, £4.9m
The Brighton shot-stopper despite keeping only one clean sheet in eleven games, faces two easy games next. He will play two out of form relegation battling sides Aston Villa and Bournemouth, and he could be a decent addition given the fixtures.
Defenders
Lucas Digne EVE, £5.7m
Since Carlo Ancelotti has taken over, not only have Everton's league displays been encouraging but they have been more compact defensively as well. Digne has been one of their best players and has secured points three times in the last five games. With Everton travelling to West Ham next, he looks like a good option to choose from.
Midfielders
Richarlison EVE, £8.0m
The Everton attacker has gained points in the last two weeks. He next faces West Ham away who have been shabby at the back. Hence, transferring him to the side could be a good pick.
Forwards
Sergio Agüero MCI, £11.8m
With four goals and one assist in the last two games, the Manchester City forward is currently in red hot form. He next faces a tricky home tie against Crystal Palace but given his brilliant form, he should be the first name to acquire right now.
Jamie Vardy LEI, £10m
The English international is one of the most owned players of the side and should be a familiar name for maximum owners. However, if he is not in your team, it is a good time to pick him now. The top scorer of the league has not scored in last four games but has provided an assist in the last one. However, he looked sharp after returning to the side against Southampton and given they play Burnely next who have not kept a clean sheet in the last four games, getting him would be a good pick.