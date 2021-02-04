Fantasy Premier League: Every new January arrival with price

Bengaluru, Feb. 4: The January transfer window has seen a number of signings and the new arrivals may now impact the Fantasy Premier League.
From loan deals to permanent moves, several new names have been registered on the fantasy list. Although some of them are unlikely to be a major part of their respective side however there have been some newer arrivals in England too.
Out of them, the costliest arrival is Manchester United's summer capture of Amad Diallo (from Atalanta, £19m) and Aston Villa's latest midfield addition Morgan Sanson (£16m, from Marseille). Sanson could play a big role for the remainder of the campaign, however, playing only in the central midfield may not attract a lot of managers. Other two likely regulars could be Arsenal's loan capture Martin Odegaard and Liverpool's Ozan Kabak.
Below we have put together all the new names and prices of the players - team by team who have newly arrived in England:
Arsenal: Martin Odegaard (mid)- £4.5m
Aston Villa: Morgan Sanson (mid)- £5.5m
Brighton & Hove Albion: Moises Caicedo(mid) is yet to be rated.
Burnley: No new addition
Chelsea: No new addition
Crystal Palace: Jean-Philippe Mateta (fwd)- £6.0m
Everton: Josh King (fwd)- £5.5m
Fulham: Josh Maja (fwd) is yet to be rated
Leeds United: No new addition
Leicester City: No new addition
Liverpool: Ben Davies(def)- £4.5m; Ozan Kabak (def)- £5.0m
Manchester City: No new addition
Manchester United: Amad Diallo (mid)- £5.5m
Newcastle United: No new addition
Sheffield United: No new addition
Southampton: No new addition
Tottenham Hotspurs: No new addition
West Bromwich Albion: Andy Lonergan (gk)- £4.0m; Okay Yokuslu (mid)- £4.5m
West Ham United: Frederik Alves (def)- £4.0m
Wolves: Willian Jose (fwd) £7.0m