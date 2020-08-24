Fantasy Premier League: Four best £4.5m defenders

Bengaluru, Aug 24: With the launch of the new Fantasy Premier League season a few days ago, the prices of all players are now known and it’s time to shape your team.
The majority of owners' £100million funds is set to be spent on premium selections such as Kevin de Bruyne and Mohamed Salah, but the money for such signings needs to be saved somewhere. That’s where bargain differentials come in.
The bargains always break within weeks of the season starting, but spotting them from Day One can save you a lot of future transfers.
Signing defenders for cheap could provide you with that leverage. Hence, defenders costing less than £5.0m come under a big spotlight.
There are over 150 of these names to choose from which are almost a quarter of the FPL player database. But certainly, many of them aren’t even worthy of a passing mention.
But here, we have picked up four names from the £4.5m price section who could be worth picking up and could be a bargain addition in your team on the long-run in the season.
Stuart Dallas (Leeds United)
Picking a defender from a promoted side is always a risk, but Dallas has the potential to be the FPL’s new Lundstram. The Leeds United fullback often played in the middle of the park last season as he ended the season with five goals and three assists. Moreover, Leeds have a well-earned reputation for defensive solidity, having kept 21 clean sheets last season which certainly makes Dallas one of the hot picks of this season.
Ruben Vinagre (Wolves)
Wolves won't have their first choice left fullback Johnny for an extended period of time due to an injury and the 21-year-old Vinagre is likely to replace him in a Wolves team that has been outstanding defensively. Vinagre is also good at going forward hence, there is a big chance of delivering points - at least at the initial stage of the season.
William Saliba (Arsenal)
The French defender was signed by Arsenal last Summer but was loaned back to St. Etienne for a full season. But he will be back at Emirates this season and likely to straight head to the first team, potentially linking up with another probable signing Gabriel.
The young defender has been sublime in the last two years for the Ligue 1 side and should he continue his form, and Arteta manages to provide solidity in the backline, he could be a bargain addition for sure.
Charlie Taylor (Burnley)
Burnley have well-earned fame for defensive solidity, having kept 14 clean sheets last season, making their backline an easy target for cheap options. They have three defenders with the above said price-tag with Charlie Taylor, Erik Pieters and Phil Bardsley Taylor all coming in the same bracket. But among them, Taylor is the most favoured to nail down a starting spot. Taylor delivered 10 clean sheets last season along with one assist which unquestionably makes him a great choice.