Fantasy Premier League team of Gameweek 12

Bengaluru, Nov 12: We are slowly marching towards the midpoint of the Premier League season and slowly now the table is turning up to showcase the real intensity from the teams. A weekend of excitement and disappointment occurred ahead of the international break which not only turned the standing but also hit a major block to many Fantasy Premier League managers as well.
City's defeat against Liverpool has delivered a big blow to the fantasy managers who have plenty of players from the defending winners. Arsenal too lost at the weekend while Spurs failed to grab all the three points. But apart from that, it has been a decent week for the owners as most of the conventional figures have delivered the promise.
Average point of the game week 12 is 48 while four teams managed to capture the clean sheets. Below is the full XI of best performers in terms of fantasy points this week:
Goalkeeper:
Nick Pope (9pts)
Burnley conveniently won 3-0 against West Ham however the English shot-stopper was pivotal in making the frontline tickle. He made five saves to preserve his side’s clean sheet and earn nine FPL points with three bonus points.
Defenders:
James Tarkowski (12pts)
The English defender is the second Burnley name to be included in the list thanks to the clean sheet as well helping his with an assist. He is the most point-getters from the defence this week.
Ciaran Clark (10pts)
Back to back goals for the Newcastle defender who is on a dream run since returning to the side just a month back. The Irish defender is Newcastle's joint top scorer, alongside Jonjo Shelvey and Joelinton. He was the reason behind the Magpies getting all the three points at the weekend against Bournemouth.
Fikayo Tomori (9pts)
The Chelsea academy graduate slowly turning out to be their talisman of the backline who managed his third clean sheet of the season at the weekend. The clean sheet and additional points saw Tomori earn nine points, third-most from the backline this week.
Midfielders:
Ruben Neves (11pts)
The Wolves Skipper does not score much but when he scores, he makes sure that he scores bangers. The Portuguese midfielder scored the opening goal against Aston Villa from a corner and it was only his second goal of the season. His tremendous performance of the game also helped him get the three bonus points as well the clean sheet point before he was substituted. He is the highest point-getter from midfield this week.
Harry Wilson (10pts)
Bournemouth lost the match against Newcastle however the Liverpool loanee again has had delivered a great performance. He's Bournemouth's second-highest league goalscorer so far this season with four, one of which came in the weekend's defeat. He was substituted in the 65th minute but still managed to earn three bonus points which indicate his influence on the pitch.
Tom Davies (10pts)
The Everton youngster has not been a regular this season but his performance against Southampton will surely raise big cases in favour of him. He scored his first goal of the season to help Marco Silva’s side to a 2-1 victory and earning himself an additional three bonus points.
Anthony Martial (10pts)
The Frenchman did not get into the scoresheet however was the creator of two goals in United's 3-1 victory over Brighton. He earned two bonus points for his display and a place in the fantasy team of the week.
Bernardo Silva (10pts)
It has been a disappointing week for defining Champions who lost to Liverpool 3-1 however only one player from the lot managed to seek past in the fantasy team of the week. Bernardo scored the only goal for City but was impressive in the whole game which also handed him three bonus points.
Forwards:
Jamie Vardy (12pts)
The second most owned forward of the fantasy league, Vardy has not disappointed four weeks running. He is currently the top scorer in the league as well in FPL. Back in the weekend he scored one and assisted another to drub Arsenal 2-0 which also earned him three bonus.
Gerard Deulofeu (12pts)
A surprise inclusion in the team this week, the Watford attacker helped his side to win their first game of the season. The former Barcelona man has been the only prolific name for them this season and against Norwich, he was involved in both the goals. He scored the opener within two minutes and later was the provider of Andy Gray's second goal.