Fantasy Premier League Team of Gameweek 4

Bengaluru, Sep 3: The first international break of the 2019/20 campaign is upon us but before going on a break, the two Premier League sides, Manchester City and Liverpool ended the week in their dominating manner.
Manchester City were in fine form to smash four goals past Brighton on Saturday, with Sergio Aguero getting on the scoresheet twice against the Seagulls while Liverpool maintained their 100% winning manner. So it is no surprise that in the fantasy team of the week, players from these sides will feature heavily.
Top four competitors Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal all dropped points over the weekend. However, their players will still feature in the team of the week, thanks to fantasy points.
Every week we look at the top point gainers with the respect to fantasy football regardless of their price and here is our Fantasy Premier League Team of the Week:
Goalkeeper:
Lukasz Fabianski (7pts)
Only four teams kept a clean sheet but Fabianski made enough saves in the 2-0 victory over Norwich to pick up an extra point on top of his clean sheet making it to seven points. It was his and West Ham's first clean sheet of the season.
Defenders:
Arthur Masuaku (12pts)
Another West Ham player makes it into the list thanks to their clean sheet as well as assist for the first goal to Sebastien Haller, taking up his total up to 12.
Jannik Vestergaard (11pts)
Although the home side conceded against United, the tall Southampton defender manages to snatch a point with a fine header and got the extra bonus three points, making his fantasy points tally to 11 for the week.
Trent Alexander-Arnold (11pts)
A clean sheet and an assist for Liverpool's first goal against Burnley put him as the second joint highest points getters from the defence.
Richarlison (15pts)
A goal-fest at Goodison Park saw Brazil international Richarlison stealing the show against Wolves, scoring twice in a 3-2 victory for Everton. Richarlison has started this season off slowly by his standards but he made up for that in this week with 15 fantasy points.
Midfielders:
Kevin De Bruyne (13pts)
Another productive week for the Belgian who found the back of the net for the first time. He is yet to draw a blank this season, coming up with assists in every game so far, but this weekend he managed to score a goal himself. The clean sheet and extra bonus two points put him in the second-highest point-getters from midfield.
Youri Tielemans (12pts)
Having not been connected in any of Leicester's goals prior the weekend, the Foxes record signing finally got off the mark in the 3-1 win over Bournemouth. The former Monaco midfielder came to the fore, scoring the second goal and one assist for Vardy on his way to 12 points.
Callum Robinson (11pts)
Chelsea managed to lose a two-goal lead thanks to a comeback guided by the Blades attacker Robinson. In the first minute of the second half, the English footballer opened the account and then played a key role in Kurt Zouma's 89th-minute own goal, being ascribed with the assist. He got just the one bonus point for his attempts, taking his points to 11.
Forwards:
Jamie Vardy (16pts)
Two goals, one assist and obviously three bonus points, Jamie Vardy sink in Bournemouth in a 3-1 drubbing to be the joint highest point-getter from the forward section.
Sergio Aguero (16pts)
For the second consecutive week, the Argentine forward makes it into the list. He scored twice and assisted one to match the same number with Vardy.
Tammy Abraham (13pts)
The young English forward scored twice last week and it's a repeat of the same this weekend too. The England international scored twice in the first half placing his team in a strong position to win the game but eventually they drew 2-2. His struggles although were still enough to earn him three bonus points.