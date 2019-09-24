Fantasy Premier League: Team of Gameweek 6

Bengaluru, Sep 24: Already six down and still 32 to go as another entertaining Premier League weekend draws to a conclusion. The gameweek should have been a good time for Fantasy Premier League owners especially for managers who had a couple of Manchester City players.
City scored eight in a single game while a total 31 goals were scored in the gameweek. Liverpool came on top against Chelsea while Arsenal made a sensational comeback against Villa. United, Spurs however suffered a huge setback after their respective loss.
A total of six teams kept clean sheets which thus has provided better average fantasy points this week. The fantasy top performers list of this week, however, is fully crowded by Manchester City players only. Five out of eleven names are from the defending winners. Although the only unsuccessful event in this week was the exclusion of Raheem Sterling. Several managers who had captained Sterling due to their comfortable match against Watford was hit with a big loss.
Below just like every week we look at the top point gainers with the respect to fantasy football regardless of their price and here is our Fantasy Premier League Team of the Week:
Goalkeeper
Aaron Ramsdale (10pts)
The 21-year-old made a number of good saves as Eddie Howe’s side beat Southampton 3-1, finishing the weekend within a point of the top four places. He lost his clean sheet points but managed it up with an assist to Wilson for their last goal.
Defender
Ricardo Pereira (9pts)
The right-back was in a fine form against Spurs, putting in a good shift both defensively and offensively. His performance was rewarded with a goal which he slammed in a 69th min equaliser and later setting the game up nicely for James Maddison’s late stunner.
Nicolas Otamendi (15pts)
After a terrible display against Norwich last week, the Argentine defender responded with a goal and a clean sheet in Manchester City's thunderous victory over Watford.
John Lundstram (12pts)
Plays as a central midfielder but with the player drafted in FPL as a defender, the Sheffield star again delivered a fruitful week in terms of fantasy points. The newly-promoted side kept a clean sheet against Everton and the English player managed to nick in an assist for their second goal.
Aaron Cresswell (14pts)
The English left-back only got a call in the lineup due to suspension of Masuaku but he sealed off his return with a mature performance in West Ham's win over Manchester United. He kept Andreas Pereira and Aaron Wan-Bissaka quiet claiming a clean sheet before bagging his side's second with a sublime freekick.
Midfielder
Bernardo Silva (19pts)
Highest point-getters of this week, the Portuguese playmaker scored his first senior hat-trick against a hapless Watford side. Known for being involved in the build-up of goals, but on this occasion, he was almost getting on the end of everything. He also got the maximum bonus points in the tie.
Kevin De Bruyne (17pts)
Not far behind from his team-mate KDB too was another big driving force in building up City's most of the goals. A goal and two assists for the ever creative Belgian, taking his goal involvements to nine in his six Premier League games for Man City this season already.
Riyad Mahrez (15pts)
With Sterling given a rest, Mahrez seized the opportunities with both hands grabbing 15 points, scoring a goal and managing two assists and the single bonus point.
David Silva (11pts)
Third City midfielder in the list and fourth all along, the veteran playmaker too made it to the scoresheet once and assisting another.
Andriy Yarmolenko (11pts)
After injury ruined his debut season at the club last season, this term the Ukrainian international looks to be well off to mark as well. With involvement in three goals ahead of the United tie, he was the difference-maker against Solskjaer giving his team an edge after the opening goal to scoop 11 points and a 2-0 win.
Chris Wood (13pts)
Norwich made it to the headlines after defeating defending winners last week but it was short-lived as they were again brought back to reality by Burnley, thanks to two sublime goals from Wood. The Kiwi striker earned 13 points and was the only forward to hit the 10+ points this week.