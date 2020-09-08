Fantasy Premier League Tips: Five players for Gameweek 1

Bengaluru, Sept. 8: English Premier League will be back again this weekend so will be the Fantasy Premier League.
The new season’s big kick-off will place on September 12th at 5.00 PM IST, with Fulham getting the action underway at Emirates against Arsenal.
As such, there’s no time like the present to get your Fantasy Football team sorted. The majority of owners' £100million funds are set to be spent on premium selects such as Aubameyang, Mane, Salah or De Bruyne, etc. but the money for such signings needs to be saved somewhere.
That’s where bargain differentials come in. The bargains always break within weeks of the season starting, but spotting them from Day One can save you a lot of future transfers.
The first game week will see four teams- Manchester City, Manchester United, and their opponents Aston Villa and Burnley, not featuring until the following weekend. So we have not picked any player from the respective sides.
Here we have picked only five names keeping in mind the fixture difficulty as well as their value for money incorporation:
(The deadline to regulate the team is 3.30 PM)
Goalkeeper
Alex McCarthy SOU, £4.5m
Mccarthy and Ryan are the only two keepers in this price range who could be bargain additions to your side given their former heroics of the last couple of seasons.
But the Sotton keeper edges out Ryan due to their fixture difficulty. Southampton face Crystal Palace in the opening weekend who make slow starts to seasons hence, getting him would be a good bet.
Defenders
Matt Doherty TOT, £6m
A good pickup for the fantasy managers for his attacking heroics at Wolves. He now has changed the side for a much defensive manager like Mourinho, but given Spurs will have a good run of fixtures, Doherty could continue his good form there as well.
Midfielders
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ARS, £12m
One of the biggest position changes this season is Aubameyang's reassignment as a midfielder. He is one of the costliest players in the league but his goal scoring prowess is well known plus they will play newly-promoted Fulham in their first game which makes him hard to ignore despite being an expensive option.
Forwards
Harry Kane TOT, £10.5m
The English forward was relatively quiet last season but him being a natural goalscorer is likely to find his form soon again next season. It could be helped by Tottenham's easy run of fixtures which starts with Everton followed by Southampton and Newcastle.
Timo Werner CHE, £9.5m
The new Chelsea forward has been in fine form in pre-season friendlies and already found the back of the net once. He is sure to start as Lampard's number 9 in their very first game and given Chelsea's attacking prowess, a relatively good run of fixtures in an upcoming couple of weeks, he is likely to be involved in goal returns.