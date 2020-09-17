Fantasy Premier League Tips: Five players for gameweek 2

Bengaluru, Sep 17: With Gameweek 1 all done and dusted, it’s time for the return of the next week's estimation. The opening fixtures have proved as compelling as ever with 23 goals were scored across despite four teams not playing in the opening week.
Of course, there were some magnificent standout performances to take note of and many managers got a great start to their campaign who has had the likes of Salah, Willian, Vardy, or Digne on their respective side.
But if you are one of them who messed up the first week, don't worry you have every chance to redeem yourself in the coming week. Here is our pick of five players whom you should have in your team to have the best possible results according to fixtures:
Goalkeeper
Illan Meslier LEE, £4.5m
The Premier League newbies may have conceded three goals in the first game, but they have a relatively good run of games starting with Fulham at home in the next game. Bielsa's side was defensively compact last season in Championship and would face a known opponent now. Hence, Meslier could be a good choice given his price.
Defender
Gabriel Magalhaes ARS, £5.0m
Arsenal's new signing looked like he could be a bargain in FPL, starting his Arsenal career with a debut goal and a clean sheet earning 15 points. He next faces West Ham at home who struggled in the first week. Gabriel seems to be a safe bet for this week.
Midfielder
James Rodríguez EVE, £7.5m
The Everton midfielder enjoyed a very promising debut but could not register any FPL returns. But he created the most number chances in the game which suggests he could be a favourite pick against West Brom in the next game.
Forwards
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ARS, £12.0m
One of the most expensive players in FPL this season have taken little time to demonstrate why they require such financial expense. He although just scored once but looked well prepared for the ongoing season. This week he hosts West Ham at home- who lost 2-0 on the very first game. Hence, he could make his price look a bargain this week.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin EVE, £7m
The Everton justified Ancelotti's faith on him against Spurs last weekend, scoring on the opening day fixture. And now Everton will have a good run of games in the coming weeks, starting with West Brom at home. He could be a good pick for an upcoming couple of weeks.