Fantasy Premier League Tips Gameweek 1: Salah, Bruno among best picks

Bengaluru, August 13: The top-flight football in England is all set to resume once again from this weekend and in turn, also gives us the opening gameweek of a brand new Fantasy Premier League season.
The new season’s big kick-off takes place with newly-promoted Brentford hosting Arsenal on 14th August at 12:30 AM IST.
The opening weekend of a new season is always a clean slate for managers, players and supporters. As such, there is no better time like now to get your Fantasy Football team sorted.
Considering the fixtures, some promising player performances and injuries from pre-season plus a host of big-money signings recently, here are the five players you can pick in your side for the first gameweek.
Goalkeeper
Robert Sanchez- £4.5m (Brighton)
Burnley scored the fewest home goals (14) last season and have not had a remarkable pre-season as well. They will face Brighton on the opening day who maintained great stability at the backline last season. Considering this fixture, the Seagulls have a great chance of clinching a clean sheet making Sanchez an attractive pick.
Defense
Kostas Tsimikas- £4.0m (Liverpool)
With Andy Robertson's injury last week, the Greek international is almost guaranteed to start the game against promoted side Norwich. He has also had a terrific pre-season and could prove to be a great bargain addition to the FPL managers in the early stages.
Midfielders
Mohamed Salah- £12.5m (Liverpool)
Highest-rated player in the league, the Egyptian could find the back of the net against the vulnerable Norwich defense. The kind fixture also makes him a hot favourite for captaincy contender as well.
Bruno Fernandes- £12.5m (Manchester United)
Another costly but attractive name who should be in consideration for the opening gameweek in the Man United playmaker. The Portuguese midfielder was the highest-scoring player in the FPL last season. And considering United face Leeds, who have had a leaky defense, he could register points on the board in the first gameweek.
Forward
Danny Ings- £12.5m (Aston Villa)
Villa have a good round of fixtures as they face Watford, Newcastle, and Brentford in the first three games. This makes their new signing an excellent option in the mid-price bracket.