Fantasy Premier League Tips Gameweek 13

Bengaluru, Dec. 15: Depth is needed in your team in December as there will be plenty of games coming at your doorstep this month. Starting from this week the action will start midway from Tuesday with Wolves hosting Chelsea at 11.30 IST. So the deadline will be one and a half hour prior.
Last week presented some fantastic matches that produced an average of 51 points. But some of the tops picks like Mane, De Bruyne or Bruno went blank to disappoint their owners. With some busy and tricky fixtures coming around, as such, there’s no time like the present to get your Fantasy Football team assorted if you have not figured out your options for the next gameweek.
Fantasy Premier League managers need to be cautious of the rotation certain managers will dispose and here is our pick of five players of the weekend who could improve your side:
Goalkeeper
Ederson MCI, £6m
City have looked much improved at the back and they have secured three successive cleansheets. Their next game is against relegation battlers West Brom at home. So the stakes of him delivering points is pretty high.
Defender
Victor Lindelof MUN, £4.8m
The United defender could be a differential to many managers and serve as a bargain addition. United's backline looked solid against City and they next face bottom-placed Sheffield. So it wouldn't be surprising to see him racking up another cleansheet.
Midfielders
Bruno Fernandes MUN, £10.9m
Although he went blank in the last game he has been the most inform player at the moment. The Portuguese midfielder has 7 goals and 5 assists in just 12 appearances in the league this season and is becoming a constant threat in the United lineup. He next faces bottom-placed Sheffield away, who have not looked solid defensively.
Kevin De Bruyne MCI, £11.8m
The 29-year-old have provided eight attacking returns in just nine league starts so far and will be up against one of the leakiest defenses in the league - West Brom next. Hence, he could provide with the perfect opportunity of his ownership to the managers.
Forward
Jamie Vardy LEI, £10.3m
The Leicester forward increased his tally to 10 Premier League goals against Brighton at the weekend. Now he will be up against Everton at home who have been struggling to keep clean sheets of late.