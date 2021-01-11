Fantasy Premier League Tips Gameweek 18

Bengaluru, Jan 11: Gameweek 17 was a high-scoring one with an average of 56 fantasy points, however, that is likely to drop down this week as there are only six games scheduled to take place.
Plenty of FPL managers hence would consider using the Free Hit chip options. You may also have the option to use the Wild Card but with plenty of double gameweeks coming around, it doesn't make sense applying it right now.
So here are five players to consider if you’re looking to apply free Hit in Gameweek 18:
Goalkeeper
Zack Steffen MCI, £4.4m
The Manchester City keeper who is likely to protect the goal in absence of Ederson could be an excellent addition as Guardiola's side is likely to face minnow Brighton at home. City have been solid defensively recently so he could be a great difference-maker.
Defender
Rob Holding ARS, £4.5m
The Arsenal defender is another one for the budget pick after the North London side's back to back three wins with two cleansheets. Arteta's team next face struggling Crystal Palace at home and the English defender could be a good value for money selection.
Midfielders
Smith Rowe ARS, £4.4
The exciting young talent has been hugely influential in Arsenal’s recent recovery. He has delivered three assists in the last three games and next face Palace at home. Therefore, he could get the nod in the scoring chart.
Kevin De Bruyne MCI, £11.6m
Guardiola's men face Brighton next, who conceded 3 goals in their last game against Wolves. With the Belgian playmaker in red hot form after delivering 13 points in last week, he could potentially be a great option.
Forward
Callum Wilson NEW, £6.5m
The Newcastle forward has not scored in the last three games but next face bottom-placed Sheffield who have conceded 29 goals. It could be a great opportunity for him to return to his scoring form once again.