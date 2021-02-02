Fantasy Premier League Tips Gameweek 22

Bengaluru, Feb 2: Premier League has now come at a major crossroads of the season and the fixtures are coming thick and fast.
Hence, it is important to stay updated with fantasy football teams to ensure you settle ahead of your competitors.
The injuries have piled up in the Premier League over the past few weeks which could make many managers use their second wild card. But many could also make some changes in the lineup to keep up with the current trend of inform players.
If so, we have a few names you might want to consider ahead of the gameweek which kicks-off with Sheffield United hosting West Brom on Tuesday at 11.30 PM IST.
Goalkeeper
Karl Darlow NEW, £5
Steve Bruce's side looked to be back on form and were rock solid at the back against Everton. They next face low scoring Palace at home, so he could be a safe option to choose.
Defender
Joao Cancelo MCI, £6
The Portuguese sat out against Sheffield last gameweek but is now favourite to start against Burnley. No defender has delivered more points than him in the last four games. So, he could be a good option to select against Sean Dyche's low scoring side.
Midfielders
Matheus Pereira WBA, £5.6
Despite Brom's struggle, the Brazilian has been in excellent form recently and could be a great difference-maker against bottom-placed Sheffield next.
Harvey Barnes LEI, £6.9
The Leicester winger has four goals and two assists in his last seven games. Leicester next face defensively weak Fulham so he could be favourite to add further points.
Forward
Callum Wilson NEW, £6.6
Scored both the goals against Everton and looks to be in excellent form this season. With him facing Crystal Palace next, he looks like a decent bet to go with.