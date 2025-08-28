US Open 2025 Live Streaming: Schedule, Where to Watch Today Matches on TV and Online?

Lionel Messi Admits To Feeling Scared During Return From Injury For Inter Miami In Leagues Cup

UCL 2025-26 Draw: When And Where To Watch On Online And On TV In India, Bangladesh, Pakistan?

Football FC Barcelona Champions League Schedule: Full List of Fixtures, Opponents, Key Matches - All You Need to Know By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 21:18 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

As the UEFA Champions League rinds, Barcelona have learned their list of opponents for the group stages of the continental competition.

FC Barcelona enter the 2025-26 Champions League with high expectations under head coach Hansi Flick, following a strong domestic season where they successfully defended their La Liga title. This marks their 22nd consecutive Champions League appearance.

Barcelona were in Pot 1 for the league phase draw, facing eight opponents decided by a computer system, where they cannot play other Spanish clubs in this phase. Key new signings include Marcus Rashford on loan and Joan García, enhancing squad depth alongside stars like Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and young talent Lamine Yamal.

The team aims to build on last season's near miss in the Champions League and is eager to make a deeper run in the competition. With a blend of experienced leaders and emerging stars, Barcelona is focused on tactical cohesion and maintaining dominance in Europe's top club competition. Their campaign starts amid the anticipation of returning to an expanded Camp Nou, adding extra motivation for their European quest.

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw LIVE Updates

FC Barcelona UCL Group Stage Opponents: Full List of Matches, Schedule

The list will be updated once the draw commences.