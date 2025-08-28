English Edition
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

FC Barcelona Champions League Schedule: Full List of Fixtures, Opponents, Key Matches - All You Need to Know

By MyKhel Staff

As the UEFA Champions League rinds, Barcelona have learned their list of opponents for the group stages of the continental competition.

FC Barcelona enter the 2025-26 Champions League with high expectations under head coach Hansi Flick, following a strong domestic season where they successfully defended their La Liga title. This marks their 22nd consecutive Champions League appearance.

FC Barcelona Champions League Schedule Full List of Fixtures Opponents Key Matches - All You Need to Know

Barcelona were in Pot 1 for the league phase draw, facing eight opponents decided by a computer system, where they cannot play other Spanish clubs in this phase. Key new signings include Marcus Rashford on loan and Joan García, enhancing squad depth alongside stars like Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and young talent Lamine Yamal.

The team aims to build on last season's near miss in the Champions League and is eager to make a deeper run in the competition. With a blend of experienced leaders and emerging stars, Barcelona is focused on tactical cohesion and maintaining dominance in Europe's top club competition. Their campaign starts amid the anticipation of returning to an expanded Camp Nou, adding extra motivation for their European quest.

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw LIVE UpdatesUEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw LIVE Updates

FC Barcelona UCL Group Stage Opponents: Full List of Matches, Schedule

The list will be updated once the draw commences.

Story first published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 21:18 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 28, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out