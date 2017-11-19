FC Goa kick start ISL campaign against Chennaiyin

Chennai, November 19: FC Goa kickstarts their Hero Indian Super League (ISL) campaign against Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (November 19).
It will be their new head coach Sergio Lobera's first taste of ISL and the Spaniard made it clear that his side will be playing offensive football while speaking at the pre-match press conference.
"We have tried to get players who will adapt to the style of play but at the same time, the coach must adapt to the players as well. Thankfully, we have players that work well with the system. What we want is that when our fans come to our stadium to watch us play, they go back happy after 90 minutes of football. We focus on offensive football. That is non-speculative and also we care about the result," Lobera said.
Gaurs custodian, Laxmikant Kattimani also accompanied Lobera to the conference and stressed the importance of putting behind last season's disappointment. "I think it's the past, so must not think about it. We're focused on our next match that is against Chennaiyin FC and focused on this season and hope for good results. Hopefully, we'll win and get a good result tomorrow," Kattimani said.
When asked for the difference in approach between Lobera and Zico, who was at the helm for the past three seasons, Kattimani added: "Both coaches are different, so it's better we learn as much as we can from all our coaches and apply that in the game."
(ISL Media)
The match kicks off at 5.30PM and will be shown live on Star Sports 2