FC Goa go down to Cartagena in practice game

Bengaluru, October 13: FC Goa took on FC Cartagena in their first pre-season friendly at the La Manga Club in Murcia, Spain, but were unable to come away with a victory as the Spanish outfit emerged 4-1 winners.
FC Cartagena player Kuki Zalazar got onto the score sheet in the first minute and the lead was doubled 12 minutes later.
Adrian Colunga got the Gaurs back in contention with a good team goal in the 18th minute, but the Indians were unable to pull another goal back as Cartagena added another couple of goals before half-time.
The Gaurs got off to a bad start as they conceded two goals within the first 13 minutes after defensive lapses.
Many lessons learned and valuable match fitness gained against an experienced FC Cartagena side in our first preseason match.
Cartagena striker Kuki Zalazar was quick to pounce and put his side ahead seconds after kick off and Cristo was on hand to double the lead.
Brandon was replaced by Mandar Rao Dessai early on after he picked up a minor knock.
Thereafter, Sergio Lobera's men settled down and looked for a way back into the game and they were rewarded with their persistence after a good team move saw Arana slip a lofted through ball to Colunga who promptly put the ball in the back of the net to bring the Gaurs back into contention.
With Lobera's men looking to push forward, they were caught out in defense as Zalazar scored his second of the evening.
Three minutes later, the Gaurs were 4-1 down with Poley beating the defense to net Cartagena's fourth goal with the referee calling time not long after.