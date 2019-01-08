FC Goa's Castana called up for India Under-15 camp

Goa, January 8: FC Goa youth product Leewan Castana has been selected to India's Under-15 national team that has flown off to Dubai for an exposure trip. He began his youth career with Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa at the age of 11 and has played in a number of different age groups for the Gaurs.
Castana was part of the FC Goa's U-14 team in the 2015-16 season. With him in the side, FC Goa finished runners-up in GFA U-14 league. He was promoted to the U-16 set up in the 2017-18 season.
A Curtorim resident, Castana currently studies at St Rita's High School. His brilliant performance helped the young Gaurs qualify for the second round of U-15 I-League last season.
A proud moment as one of our promising young talents from the grassroots programme, Leewan Castana has been selected to travel to Dubai with the India U15 national team! 🧡🇮🇳— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) January 5, 2019
All the best, Leewan!#ForcaGoa #NowWeRise pic.twitter.com/1FivZGB1WU
Speaking on the selection, FC Goa's Director of Football, Derrick Pereira said, "We've high hopes with Leewan. He has been a shining example of what we're trying to build at the grassroots level at FC Goa. He is one of the brightest prospects we've in our ranks.
"Leewas has been with us since the beginning of our youth program and has showed real promise. He possesses good technique and we all admire the fact that he isn't afraid to express himself when on the ball. That's something we all try and encourage in our youngsters.
"Above all, he has great character and is a real team player. He has played across the frontline, in midfield and even in defence when the team requires him to."
Castana's coach at youth level, Gavin Araujo, also expressed joy at his selection. "He has time and again shown maturity beyond his years and this really doesn't take us by surprise. He has been playing in the U-16s for us even though he is still eligible for the U-14s. He joined us in 2015 when our youth program kicked off and has progressed up the ranks ever since.
"He is hard-working and diligent. He has made us proud and we are confident that he will confident to do so in the days."
(Source: FC Goa Media)