Australia vs England Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch AUS Women vs ENG Women Match 23 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football FC Goa vs Al Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: FCG 0-2 ANFC (30th Min) | Camara Doubles Lead Live By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 19:45 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

FC Goa vs Al Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Indian Super League outfit FC Goa brace for a stern test in the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26, as they host Saudi Arabian powerhouse Al Nassr FC in their third Group D clash at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, on Wednesday. The highly anticipated encounter kicks off at 7:15 PM IST, with live streaming available across India.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo has not travelled with the squad, Al Nassr still arrive in Goa with a star-studded lineup capable of turning the game on its head. Joao Felix, fresh from his hat-trick against Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League, is expected to spearhead the attack alongside Sadio Mane, while Kingsley Coman adds pace and creativity on the flanks.

(Refresh blog frequently for faster updates)

LIVE Feed

FC Goa vs Al Nassr Live Score: FCG 0-2 ANFC (26th Min) GOOOOAL!!! Camara doubles Nassr's lead! Once again Goa managed to cope up with the pressure and despite the crown inside the box, Camara managed to get a shot past helpless Tiwari. FC Goa vs AL Nassr Live Score: FCG 0-1 ANFC (20th Min) FC Goa, whenever they are getting or winning the ball are trying to make use of the spaces. But at the same time, they are also hesitiating too much and without giving a proper thought are launching the ball forward without letting their players to take respective positions. FC Goa vs Al Nassr Live: FCG 0-1 ANFC (15th Min) FC Goa have so far managed to get the ball into the opposition penalty box only once and Nassr have forced the Indians to defend deep. FC Goa vs Al Nassr Live: FCG 0-1 ANFC (10th min) GOOOAAL!! Angelo Gabriel with a clinical piledriver of a shot and the visitors are ahead after 10 minutes of play! The 20-year old found space, took a stride and buried it into the bottom corner past Tiwari. FC Goa vs Al Nassr Live Updates ACL 2: FCG 0-0 ANFC (9th Min) Even though it's the second-string Al Nassr side, who are dominating possession but Goa have so far done a decent job in keeping them at bay. It's not everyday, you are facing one of the best teams in Asia and so you have to be at your very best! FC Goa vs Al Nassr Live Score: FCG 0-0 ANFC (5th Min) Al Nassr are making the lives of FC Goa defenders miserable with their relentless attacks! The Indian side have somehow managed to save their blushes as of now. FC Goa vs Al Nassr Live Score: FCG 0-0 ANFC (2nd Min) The match is underway in Goa!! Al Nassr will be looking to make their presence felt straight away! FC Goa vs Al Nassr Live Updates: Squad Look... Well, Al Nassr have gone with a second-string side with Inigo Martinez, the former Barcelona and Spain defender operating as one of their marquee men. FC Goa vs Al Nassr Live Updates: Nassr XI Nassr Playing 11: Sultan, Amri, Marran, Al Hasan, Angelo, Ayman, Bento, Martinez, Ghareeb, Camara, Wesley FC Goa vs Al Nassr Live Updates: FC Goa XI Goa Playing 11: Jhingan, Moreno, Siverio, Tavora, Boris, Udanta, Timor, Borja, Sangwan, Tiwari, Drazic, FC Goa vs Al Nassr Live Updates: Hello & Welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Champions League 2 fixture between Al Nassr and FC Goa!

At the back, former Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez will anchor a solid defensive setup.

Under the guidance of Jorge Jesus, Al Nassr have made an ideal start to their continental campaign, securing two consecutive victories over Istiklol and Al Zawraa. With six points and a strong goal difference, the Riyadh-based club lead Group D and head into the fixture as overwhelming favourites.

For Manolo Marquez's FC Goa, the task is daunting. The Gaurs are yet to register a point after two losses and will be desperate to make their home advantage count. To stay alive in the competition, Goa will need a tactically disciplined and spirited performance against a team stacked with world-class talent.

Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan will be key in marshalling the backline against Al Nassr's attacking firepower, while Noah Sadaoui and Carlos Martinez are expected to shoulder the attacking responsibilities for the home side.

With each side facing their group opponents twice, Goa's hopes of advancing to the Round of 16-scheduled for February 2026-hinge on earning a result in Fatorda. The knockout stages will continue through March and April, culminating in the final on May 16 at a neutral venue.

As the floodlights shine on Fatorda, the Indian side will look to defy expectations and deliver a memorable performance against one of Asia's football giants.