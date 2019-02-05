FC Goa women’s team crowned Global Goals World Cup champions

Goa, February 5: Indian Super League outfit FC Goa's women's team were crowned champions of the Global Goals World Cup's India leg held at the Fr Agnel Multipurpose School and Junior College in Mumbai.
Twenty Four all-women teams competed in the event which took place for the first time in India.
The champions will now represent India in the Global Goals activist trophy to be held in New York in September.
The winners of the @ggwcup Mumbai! 🙌— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) February 3, 2019
Congratulations to @forcagoaorg and the #FCGWomen who will represent India in the finals in New York. It’s time to show the rest of the world what we’re all about! 👊 pic.twitter.com/GIzmDGouqu
The Global Goals World Cup is a sporting event hosted all over the globe that aims to create awareness and celebrate entities that champion UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals, as well as drive progress and change in their communities. Their motto being - 'Soccer skills maybe optional but passion for sustainable development is mandatory.'
This initiative is hosted in partnership with the UNDP, EIR Soccer and Sustainable Mindz to support the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Points were awarded on basis of four criteria's - most original team style, best action for global goals, most support drawn from the crowds and most goals scored. Before the action began on the pitch, each team presented their contribution towards attaining specific sustainable goals.
Oscar Foundation from Mumbai and Forca Goa Foundation from Goa were the two finalists that played a brilliant match, but the team from Goa, which advocates three sustainable goals namely good health and well-being, gender equality and responsible consumption took the trophy home.
The Forca Goa Foundation, sister concern of FC Goa uses football as a tool for positive development. It was the only team from Goa to participate and comprised of players from FC Goa Women's team as well as other local talent.
Speaking on Forca Goa Foundation's win, Ishita Godinho, who manages the Community and Women's development initiatives of the organisation stated, "It was great seeing so many people who are passionate about football come out to play to raise awareness about the sustainable goals.
Winning this trophy is testament to all the effort put in not just by our players today, but all the children who are a part of our programmes, their parents, our coaches, volunteers and supporters. We recognise the power sport has to positively influence communities and create consciousness around the sustainable goals and when your efforts are acknowledged at a global platform, it feels special."
(Source: FC Goa Media)