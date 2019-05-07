Felix Sanchez to remain as Qatar coach till 2022

Bengaluru/Doha, May 7: Felix Sanchez who coached Qatar to their maiden Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup triumph in January got an extension of his contract till the 2022 FIFA World Cup which the country is hosting.
After the Asian Cup victory, there were rumours that Sanchez might be replaced, especially with Qatar set to take part in Copa America to be held in Brazil from in June 14 to July 4.
Qatar, who are one of the invitees for the tournament along with Japan, are drawn in Group B along with Argentina, Colombia and Paraguay.
However, the Qatar Football Association (QFA) decided to stick with the Spaniard, who joined the Aspire Academy as a coach in 2006 and has worked with the core of the current national side, since replacing Uruguayan Jorge Fossati during the final stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Felix Sanchez will remain as @qfa head coach until 2022! pic.twitter.com/tjVoUNgpYp— AFC (@theafcdotcom) May 6, 2019
Sanchez had earlier guided the Qatar juniors, helping them win the 2014 AFC Under-20 Asian Cup in Myanmar.
The same squad later went to qualify for the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup held in New Zealand.
The Spaniard also coached the side at the 2017 Gulf Cup held in Kuwait before guiding Al Annabi to victory in a three-nation event in March last year in Iraq.