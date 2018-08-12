Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Fenerbahce confirm Slimani loan deal

Posted By: OPTA
Algerian striker Islam Slimani
Algerian striker Islam Slimani

Istanbul, August 12: Fenerbahce have announced the signing of striker Islam Slimani from Leicester City.

The Turkish club revealed the arrival of the Algeria international on their official website, though Leicester are yet to confirm the deal.

According to Fenerbahce, Slimani will join them on loan for the 2018-19 season after completing a medical and signing a contract.

The 30-year-old scored regularly during his time with Sporting in Portugal but struggled for goals in England, managing just eight for Leicester in the Premier League.

He spent the second half of the 2017-18 campaign on loan to Newcastle United, failing to find the net in four appearances.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, August 12, 2018, 5:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 12, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue