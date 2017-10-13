FIFA U-17 WC: Reactions in Germany was bad after loss to Iran, says coach Wueck

Kochi, Oct 13: Germany coach Christian Wueck on Friday said there was intense pressure on his team from fans back home after the shock loss to Iran in the FIFA U-17 World Cup here.
Germany were relieved after they booked a knockout berth with a 3-1 win over Guinea, three days after being blanked by Iran.
"Yes it was very hard for us after the game against Iran. Reactions in Germany was not so good. After the game against Iran, pressure on our players was very, very high. We wanted to stay cool," Wueck said after his team's much-needed win.
Looking forward to the Round of 16 game against Colombia in Delhi, the German coach said their opponents are very strong.
"Colombia is a very very good team. We saw their last game on TV yesterday. But we are very happy to get to the Round of 16. We are looking forward to the game. First of all we have to sleep.
"We have a team who is very strong on the offence. The first game against Costa Rica we won (2-1). Today I think we could have scored 5 to 6 goals. I think this is the point we have to be better in the next game against Colombia."
Asked about the conditions in Kochi, he said, "I think conditions in Kochi are better than Goa because it is not so hot and not so humid."
The team appeared stronger today, after the reverse against Iran.
"I think we have a very fast team and a very strong team. Their players were very fast. But I think my players are very strong and very fast. I didn't see that Guinea is much faster than my team. I was satisfied with defence of my team."
Guinea coach Souleymane Camera admitted the better team won. "The best team has won this match. In almost every match we played in this group, we had 10 chances, but we haven't capitalised. Yes that's what football is."