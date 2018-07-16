Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA WC 2018: Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic wins everyone's heart

Moscow, July 16: Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic robbed the hearts of many across the globe during the FIFA World Cup 2018 finall between Croatia and France which the latter won 4-2.

Her pictures, wearing a Croatian jersey, while cheering on her team were broadcast to the world during the match and the presentation ceremony.

After the match, Kolinda was her effusive self, giving hugs to players from France and Croatia and sharing light moments with France president Emmanuel Macron.

Kolinda Grabar- Kitarovic was born on April 29, 1968 in Rijeka in the Croatian part of Yugoslavia. She studied for a year at Los Alamos High School in New Mexico, and also studied in Zagreb, Vienna, Washington DC and Harvard, before completing her doctoral studies in her home country.

She is also a multi-linguist, fluent in Croatian, English, Spanish and Portuguese, and also understands German, French and Italian.

Earlier, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a Croatian soccer shirt with the name "Putin" printed on the back, hours before the World Cup final.

Croatia has been caught up in soccer fever after the Balkan nation of 4.2 million people swept aside more fancied opponents to reach its first ever World Cup final.

Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic has, herself, entered into the spirit of the occasion, travelling to Russia to watch matches and dressing in the colours of the national flag. Croatia knocked Russia out of the competition in the quarterfinals.

At a Kremlin meeting, Putin congratulated the Croatian president on the Croatian team's performance.

"I'm sure we will see a beautiful game today," he said. Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic thanked Putin for what she said was the successful organisation of the competition.
Putin presented her with a bouquet of flowers, while she gave the Russian leader the Croatian national shirt.

French President Macron congratulated Russia's President Putin for his "perfect" organisation of the World Cup as the two leaders prepared to watch the final today.
Macron and his wife Brigitte met the Russian leader at the Kremlin before the match between France and Croatia.

    Monday, July 16, 2018
