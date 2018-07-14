FIFA World Cup 2018, Belgium 2 England 0: Hazard and Meunier goals clinch third-place for Red Devils

Saint Petersburg, July 14: Belgium and England face-off in the FIFA World Cup 2018 third-place play-off at the Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg on Saturday (July 14).
Gareth Southgate's side and Roberto Martinez' men will fight for a bronze medal after being eliminated in the semi-finals by Croatia and France respectively.
The third-place play-off has a bad reputation for the match that nobody will remember once the tournament ends, viewed as a meaningless game between two teams.
Nevertheless, it will set up to be an interesting tie between Belgium and England who met in the group stage where the former were 1-0 victors.
Stats at Full Time.
#BEL secure their best-ever position in a #WorldCup with today's victory 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/RG7tOPWlO2— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 14, 2018
FULL TIME: Belgium 2 England 0 - Belgium claim the bronze thanks to goals from Thomas Meunier and Eden Hazard.
FT: #BEL 2-0 #ENG— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 14, 2018
Congratulations @BelRedDevils, who have finished the #WorldCup in third place! #BELENG pic.twitter.com/DzBipSmGBs
Golden boot aside another individuals prize that is up for grabs is Player of the Tournament. It is usually awarded to someone who has reached the final and, as such, will probably be given to Modric, Mbappe, Varane or Kante. But Hazard has been brilliant throughout.
And that's it at Saint Petersburg, Belgium end victorious in the bronze medal match.
Three minutes added on and it looks like Belgium are set to clinch the bronze medal of Russia 2018.
#BEL #BEL #BEL #BEL— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 14, 2018
Is third place going to the @BelRedDevils? #BELENG 2-0 // #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/3k8PXJFDla
85 MIN: England react to going two goals down and have used their third and final substitution. Dele Alli replaces Loftus-Cheek.
GOAL!!! Hazard adds the second for Belgium. A very deserving goal for the Chelsea forward.
#BEL GOAL! @hazardeden10 doubles the lead for @BelRedDevils! #BELENG 2-0 // #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/b8ps6z8qBQ— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 14, 2018
80 MIN: SAVED!! Jordan Pickford stops a fiercely struck shot from Thomas Meunier to keep England in the game. This effort started from another counter attack from the trio of Hazard, De Bruyne and Mertens.
76 MIN: Belgium break on the counter from an England attack, but Dries Mertens fails to take advantage as he curls his effort wide. Meanwhile, Harry Maguire is cautioned for decent.
70 MIN: Alderweireld stops England from scoring an equaliser with a goal line clearance. Marcus Rashford slips Eric Dier in superbly inside the right channel, but the Tottenahm mifielder's little dinked effort is hacked clear by club-mate to maintain the Red Devils' advantage.
It has been England's set-pieces against Belgium's counter attack so far. Will we see another goal in this game?
Do you think we'll see any more goals in this game? 🤔#BELENG // #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/QK2dbP6Az0— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 14, 2018
62 MIN: Belgium attack led by Hazard is stopped by Fabian Delph who impressively wins the ball of Meunier, but he concedes a corner.
60 MIN: Lukaku ends his FIFA World Cup 2018 campaign as he makes way for Dries Mertens. Lukaku's withdrawal means the Belgium forward cannot now reel in Harry Kane in the scoring chart. It's going to take something special in this game or tomorrow's Final to deny the Englishman the accolade.
56 MIN: Chance at the other end this time. Lukaku's touch is too heavy as the ball reaches the on-rushing Pickford. Belgium still lead by the early goal.
54 MIN: Chance for England as Kane is just inches away from making connection to a Lingard cross.
Conceding first doesn't end well for England.
1 - England have only won one of the previous 21 World Cup games in which they've conceded the first goal (D5 L15) - the 1966 final against Germany (4-2). Uphill. #BELENG #ENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/S9m6JQuElu— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 14, 2018
52 MIN: England's corner leads to Belgium counter and Eden Hazard is stopped by John Stones, who was cautioned for his offence.
England get us off in the second half as they chase Belgium and have brought on Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard to add the attacking threat. Danny Rose and Raheem Sterling were the two who were replaced.
Here are the stats from the half.
Key stats:— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 14, 2018
👉 #BEL have not lost a #WorldCup match when they've opened the scoring since 1986
👉 #ENG's starting line-up has an average age of 25 years and 174 days, their youngest starting XI in #WorldCup history#BELENG // #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/jy9BZnn5ye
Half Time: Belgium 1 England 0 - Roberto Martinez's men go into the break with a very deserving lead. The returning Thomas Meunier caught the English defence flatfooted and scored in the fourth minute.
40 MIN: Harry Kane has rarely seen the ball as Southgate's men chase Belgium who break on every England attack. Meanwhile, Tielmans needs a special mention as the AS Monaco man has controlled the Red Devils' midfield.
34 MIN: Eden Hazard's attempt is blocked by John Stones. The resultant corner is wasted by Kevin de Bruyne, who fires over from three yards out.
The moment Thomas Meunier found the net so early in the game.
That goal from @ThomMills means that he has become the TENTH #BEL player to score at this #WorldCup for @BelRedDevils! #BELENG pic.twitter.com/VaRFcuG5Rg— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 14, 2018
We cross the half-an-hour mark in St Petersburg and Belgium have threatened to add to their lead through the Premier League trio of Lukaku, Hazard and De Bruyne.
24 MIN: Chance for England, Harry Kane fires wide after excellent play by Raheem Sterling to find him on the edge of the box. Three Lions are beginning to threaten now, but should be cautious of the counter-attack led by Hazard.
20 MIN: England have chance to level things via a corner, but Harry Maguire's towering header is straight at Courtois.
Thomas Meunier is the 10th different player to score for Belgium in Russia 2018, which equals the World Cup record set by France in 1982 and Italy in 2006.
15 MIN: England have their first sight at goal. Ruben Loftus-Cheek heads straight into the grasp of Thibaut Courtois.
12 MIN: Belgium break on the counter again and Kevin de Bruyne fires one straight at Jordan Pickford in England's goal. It was Lukaku through ball again which went past Maguire and fell to De Bryune. England survive.
9 MIN: It looks like a second goal will come very soon and it could be Belgium who could add to their early lead. The England defence is not able to handle the counter attack.
GOALLL! Belgium take an early lead through a returning Thomas Meunier. Lukaku's through ball found Hazard who crossed it for Meunier to slot it home.
Belgium get us under way in Saint Petersburg in the bronze medal showdown with England.
The two sides are out and it is very close to kick-off. Will England take something home or will they go empty handed?
Belgium and England are the first teams to face each other twice at the same World Cup since Brazil beat Turkey 2-1 in the group stage and 1-0 in the semi-finals in 2002. Will Belgium repeat that? We'll know soon as its just ten minutes to kick-off.
This is the second meeting between the sides at Russia 2018 and that time it was a 1-0 win for Belgium in the final Group G fixture. Former Manchester United forward Adnan Januzaj scored the lone goal in that match, where both sides started with a much changed line up.
England's Harry Kane leads the golden boot race, but Belgium's Romelu Lukaku will be looking to beat him to the award. (Image: FIFA World Cup twitter)
This is how both the sides will line-up and is set up to be a mouthwatering clash with Premiere League's top strikers Kane and Lukaku in action.
FORMATIONS // #BELENG // #WorldCup— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 14, 2018
👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/MJKV09mZPG
Roberto Martinez, meanwhile spoke of the importance of the third-place play-off which according to many is a meaningless game.
"It's an opportunity for us to reach something we've never reached before, and that's third place in a #WorldCup"— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 14, 2018
Roberto Martinez is relishing the chance of securing @BelRedDevils' best-ever performance at a World Cup today in #BELENG pic.twitter.com/xZQoe4NFtT
Gareth Southgate speaks ahead of the match.
"We've inspired and united people in our country, and that's something that will live with me forever"— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 14, 2018
Ahead of #BELENG, Gareth Southgate reflects on a memorable #WorldCup campaign for @England. pic.twitter.com/ctIL9FmYDd
Here is the team news from the Krestovsky Stadium. Harry Kane starts for England, while Romelu Lukaku is set to continiue up frony for Belgium.
Here are the teams for #BELENG! #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Wv14Z5zrXW— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 14, 2018
Gareth Southgate has made five changes to the side which lost in the semi-final to Croatia, introducing Phil Jones in defence, wing-back Danny Rose and Fabian Delph, Eric Dier and Ruben Loftus-Cheek into midfield.
Roberto Martinez has decided to start Youri Tielemans in place of Marouane Fellaini. While, Thomas Meunier returns as expected after he missed the semi-final through suspension.
It's time for the penultimate game of the FIFA World Cup 2018 and pride is at stake in Saint Petersburg, where England battle Belgium for the bronze medal.
