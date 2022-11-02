FIFA World Cup 2022: Broadcasters List, TV Channel in India, Kick Off Times, Live Streaming Info of Qatar 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 Groups
|GROUP A
|GROUP B
|GROUP C
|GROUP D
|Qatar
|England
|Argentina
|France
|Ecuador
|Iran
|Saudi Arabia
|Australia
|Senegal
|USA
|Mexico
|Denmark
|Netherlands
|Wales
|Poland
|Tunisia
|GROUP E
|GROUP F
|GROUP G
|GROUP H
|Spain
|Belgium
|Brazil
|Portugal
|Costa Rica
|Canada
|Serbia
|Ghana
|Germany
|Morocco
|Switzerland
|Uruguay
|Japan
|Croatia
|Cameroon
|South Korea
FIFA World Cup 2022 start date and timing
When does FIFA World Cup 2022 start and end?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 starts on November 20 with the group stages and ends with the final on December 18.
What time (IST) do the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches kick off?
There are a few kick off times for the group stage matches. The early kick off is at 3:30 PM IST followed by 6:30 PM IST, 8:30 PM IST, 9:30 PM IST and finally 12:30 AM IST (the next day).
In the knock out stages, the round of 16 and quarterfinal matches will kick off at 8:30 PM IST and 10:30 PM IST.
The semifinals will kick off at 10:30 PM IST, while the third-place play-off and final will kick off at 8:30 PM IST.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Broadcasters List
|Country or Territory
|Broadcaster(s)
|Argentina
|TVP, TyC Sports
|Australia
|SBS
|Austria
|ORF, ServusTV
|Bangladesh
|T Sports
|Belgium
|RTBF, VRT
|Brazil
|TV Globo
|Cameroon
|CRTV
|Canada
|Bell Media
|Caribbean
|SportsMax
|Central Asia
|Saran Media
|China
|CCTV, Migu
|Costa Rica
|Teletica
|Croatia
|HRT
|Denmark
|DR, TV 2
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|Europe
|EBU
|France
|TF1, beIN Sports
|Ghana
|GBC
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF, Deutsche Telekom
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Iceland
|RÚV
|Indian subcontinent
|Viacom18
|Indonesia
|Emtek
|Ireland
|RTE
|Italy
|RAI
|Japan
|Abema, Fuji TV, NHK, TV Asahi
|Malaysia
|Astro, RTM
|Middle East & North Africa (MENA)
|beIN Sports
|Mexico
|Sky, Televisa, TV Azteca
|Myanmar
|Sky Net
|Namibia
|NBC
|Nepal
|Media Hub
|Netherlands
|NOS
|New Zealand
|Sky
|Pakistan
|ARY Digital Network
|Poland
|TVP
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, Sport TV, TVI
|Senegal
|RTS
|Serbia
|RTS
|Singapore
|MediaCorp, Singtel, StarHub
|South Korea
|SBS, KBS, MBC
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro, Movistar Plus+
|Switzerland
|SRG SSR
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|United States
|Fox, Telemundo
|Uruguay
|ANTEL, Canal 4, Canal 10, Teledoce, TyC Sports
Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 matches in India?
In India, fans can watch matches on Sports 18 channels. As it stands, Viacom18 has launched the English and Hindi channel, but there are reports of the channel launching in other regional languages as well.
How to stream FIFA World Cup 2022 events online in India?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be streamed live on VOOT and Jio TV, while Jio Cinema will live stream matches for free in India.