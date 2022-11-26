Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

FIFA World Cup 2022: England vs USA Highlights: England fail to win in goalless dull encounter

By
England Harry Kane
England captain Harry Kane hasn't found the net in two matches.

England and USA were held into a goalless draw at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday. Both the teams cancelled each other out as the spoils were shared in the Group B encounter.

Christian Pulisic hit the bar for the USMNT in the first half as they have drawn consecutive matches in the group stage. England, after the draw, have moved to the summit of Group B.

1
2277809

As it Happened:

Both the teams made a composed start at the opening exchanges. England had the first chance of the match but Harry Kane's shot was blocked by Zimmerman. Weston McKennie had a glorious opportunity to give USA the lead, but he squandered that by blazing the shot over as USA looked the more threatening side. Moments later, Christian Pulisic came the closest for the USA when his strike hit the post. Both the teams headed to the break without troubling the goalscorers.

England came back with a better display after the second half. Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka were instrumental in some moves but the Three Lions were unable to break the deadlock. Both the teams cancelled out each other in the final third as the match ended in a goalless draw.

England
England go on top of Group B.

Aftermath:

With that point, England have moved to the summit of Group B. The USMNT are on 2 points after a couple of consecutive draws. England will be up against neighbours Wales for the final group-stage match. USA will be taking on a spirited Iran side who registered a massive victory against Wales earlier today.

England vs USA Lineup:

England: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Bellingham (Henderson), Rice; Saka (Rashford), Mount, Sterling (Grealish); Kane

USA: Turner; Dest (Moore), Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; McKennie (Aaronson), Adams, Musah; Weah (Sargent), Wright (Reyna), Pulisic

Key Stats:

  • Bukayo Saka made the 100th England appearance by an Arsenal player at a major tournament.

  • Harry Maguire completed 71 passes with 88% passing accuracy. He also won 75% of his aerial duels, made 1 block and 1 interception in the game.

  • England have now three more goalless draws than any other country in the World Cup.

  • Yunus Musah made the most tackles in the match with 2. He also made 3 passes in the final third and had a 67% accuracy of long balls.

  • Christian Pulisic had the most shots in the game with 4.
Comments

MORE QATAR 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 2:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 26, 2022
FIFA WORLD CUP
+ More
Click to comments