Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group Stage Draw: Live Streaming, Date, Time in IST, Teams, Format - All You Need to Know

By

Bengaluru, March 28: The group stage draw for the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup (Qatar 2022) will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar on Friday (April 1).

A total of 32 teams will make it to the final stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 following their respective continental confederations qualification rounds. However, Qatar as hosts directly qualify for the group stages.

As it stands 20 teams are known, but at the time of the draw, 29 teams will be confirmed, with the remaining three - the intercontinental play-off winners and Path A play-off winner - being decided at a later date. However, the three teams will still be part of the draw on April 1 as placeholders.

In the draw, 32 teams will be divided in four pots based on their FIFA World Rankings with hosts Qatar taking position 1 in Group A, while the 7 best ranked teams will join Qatar in Pot 1.

Pot 2 will contain the teams ranked 8 to 15, while the next best eight teams (16-23) will be placed in pot 3. Pot 4 will contain the three placeholder teams along with the lowest ranked (24-28) teams.

Teams from the same confederation cannot be drawn into the same group except for UEFA teams, for which there can be at least one and no more than two per group.

Now, let's take a look at the teams that have qualified for the group stage draw alongside the timing and telecast information:

Teams qualified for Qatar 2022 (As of March 28)

1. Argentina

2. Belgium

3. Brazil

4. Canada

5. Croatia

6. Denmark

7. Ecuador

8. England

9. France

10. Germany

11. Iran

12. Japan

13. Netherlands

14. Qatar

15. Saudi Arabia

16. Serbia

17. South Korea

18. Spain

19. Switzerland

20. Uruguay

What time will the Qatar 2022 Group Stage Draw start?

The draw will start at 8 PM Local Time (10:30 PM IST) on Friday (April 1).

Where and how to watch the Qatar 2022 Group Stage Draw?

As it stands, there is no information of live telecast of the draw in India, but could be confirmed soon as Viacom 18 have attained the rights to broadcast the event in India.

However, FIFA will be live streaming the Qatar 2022 group stage draw on all its platforms, including official website, YouTube and social media channels.

When will Qatar 2022 start and when is the final scheduled to take place?

The World Cup is scheduled to start on November 21, 2022 and will conclude with the final on December 18, 2022.

Comments

MORE QATAR 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2022 | GT vs LSG Stats Preview
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Prediction
VS
Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 16:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 28, 2022
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments