FIFA World Cup 2022 Group Stage Draw: Live Streaming, Date, Time in IST, Teams, Format - All You Need to Know

Bengaluru, March 28: The group stage draw for the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup (Qatar 2022) will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar on Friday (April 1).
A total of 32 teams will make it to the final stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 following their respective continental confederations qualification rounds. However, Qatar as hosts directly qualify for the group stages.
As it stands 20 teams are known, but at the time of the draw, 29 teams will be confirmed, with the remaining three - the intercontinental play-off winners and Path A play-off winner - being decided at a later date. However, the three teams will still be part of the draw on April 1 as placeholders.
In the draw, 32 teams will be divided in four pots based on their FIFA World Rankings with hosts Qatar taking position 1 in Group A, while the 7 best ranked teams will join Qatar in Pot 1.
Pot 2 will contain the teams ranked 8 to 15, while the next best eight teams (16-23) will be placed in pot 3. Pot 4 will contain the three placeholder teams along with the lowest ranked (24-28) teams.
Teams from the same confederation cannot be drawn into the same group except for UEFA teams, for which there can be at least one and no more than two per group.
Now, let's take a look at the teams that have qualified for the group stage draw alongside the timing and telecast information:
Teams qualified for Qatar 2022 (As of March 28)
1. Argentina
2. Belgium
3. Brazil
4. Canada
5. Croatia
6. Denmark
7. Ecuador
8. England
9. France
10. Germany
11. Iran
12. Japan
13. Netherlands
14. Qatar
15. Saudi Arabia
16. Serbia
17. South Korea
18. Spain
19. Switzerland
20. Uruguay
What time will the Qatar 2022 Group Stage Draw start?
The draw will start at 8 PM Local Time (10:30 PM IST) on Friday (April 1).
Where and how to watch the Qatar 2022 Group Stage Draw?
As it stands, there is no information of live telecast of the draw in India, but could be confirmed soon as Viacom 18 have attained the rights to broadcast the event in India.
However, FIFA will be live streaming the Qatar 2022 group stage draw on all its platforms, including official website, YouTube and social media channels.
When will Qatar 2022 start and when is the final scheduled to take place?
The World Cup is scheduled to start on November 21, 2022 and will conclude with the final on December 18, 2022.