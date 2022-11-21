FIFA World Cup 2022: How the big teams have fared against current opponents in previous World Cups

As the World Cup is underway, we are about to see some mouthwatering clashes in the upcoming weeks. With 32 teams slotted into eight groups, there will be three group matches for each country in the first round of the tournament.
Many of the nations that will face their upcoming opponents have already faced the same country in the previous editions of the World Cup. Today we shall take a look at the head-to-head record of seven teams in the tournament with their group-stage opponents.
Argentina
Group: C
Opponents: Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia
Brazil
Group: G
Opponents: Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
England
Group: B
Opponents: Wales, USA, Iran
France
Group: D
Opponents: Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
Germany
Group: E
Opponents: Spain, Costa Rica, Japan
Spain
Group E:
Opponents: Germany, Costa Rica, Japan
Portugal
Group: H
Opponents: Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea